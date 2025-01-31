The Biggest Rumors About Jill And Joe Biden's Marriage

For four years, Joe Biden and Jill Biden weren't just a couple — they were the couple. As expected with being a former president and first lady, their every move came with a side of scrutiny and a long list of rumors, many of them completely baseless. And, well, it's practically a rite of passage for presidential pairs — just ask Barack Obama and Michelle Obama or even Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Being in the White House apparently means you also have permanent residency in the rumor mill.

If you ask Joe and Jill, though, their marriage is far from the drama people imagine. "Everybody says marriage is 50/50. Well, sometimes you have to be 70/30. Thank God that when I'm really down, she steps in, and when she's really down, I'm able to step in. We've been really supportive of one another," Joe told People of their dynamic and how they keep their marriage strong, to which Jill agreed. "All that we've been through together — the highs, the lows and certainly tragedy and loss — there's that quote that says sometimes you become stronger in the fractured places," she said. "That's what we try to achieve."

But rumors don't care about heartfelt declarations. From claims of infidelity at the start of their relationship to insinuations that Jill pulls the strings behind the scenes, their marriage has been anything but free from tabloid fodder. Here are the most talked-about rumors surrounding the Bidens' marriage.