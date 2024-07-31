Sketchy Things About Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson

Jill Biden and Bill Stevenson divorced nearly 50 years ago, but that hasn't stopped him from using her name to secure a whole bunch of interviews. From accusations of affairs, to blaming the Biden family for his legal woes, Stevenson has made a ton of very bold allegations. That said, quite a lot of what he's said has been on the sketchy side.

We'll start with how Stevenson says he met his ex-wife's now-husband, Joe Biden. Speaking to Daily Mail back in 2020, Stevenson claimed that he had been involved in local Delaware politics as a donor. Though he'd previously backed Republican candidate Caleb Boggs, he told Daily Mail their relationship soured after he brought up corruption. Enter, snarky claim number one: "Caleb Boggs told me, 'Get out of my office. Go see that joke Joe Biden running against me." Stevenson added that he did end up seeing Joe, gave more than $10 000 in cold hard cash, and hinted that the now-president ended up winning as a result of his involvement.

While we're not denying Stevenson did donate money to Joe's senate campaign, everything about this particular story feels a little like an attempt at taking a jab at his ex-wife's new husband. Mentioning that Boggs referred to Joe as a "joke" feels a little unnecessary, and the mention that he paid in cash is an obvious flex. It wouldn't be the last time Stevenson slated his ex and her husband using petty tactics, though.