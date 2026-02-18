Erika Kirk Gives A Devastating Inside Look At Her Mom's Health Struggles
Lori Frantzve, Erika Kirk's mother, may be in poor health. Taking to Instagram, the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk posted several videos of Frantzve appearing in a rather fragile state. In the opening shot, Frantzve, wearing a bandage on her nose, shakes uncontrollably as she holds and kisses Erika's hand. Later in the clip, a child tugs on Frantzve's shirt, which exposes a surgical patch on the upper left-hand side of her chest. The other three videos show Erika's children pushing their grandmother around in a wheelchair.
It's unknown exactly what is ailing Frantzve or when the videos were taken. However, Erika's caption suggests that her mom, whom she called "the strongest woman I know," may be dealing with ongoing issues. "You poured everything into me," she wrote on February 17. "And now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you," she added.
Erika also spoke about her children's relationship with Frantzve. "I can't explain it other than it feels like watching legacy in motion," she continued. "They are blessed beyond measure to call you Nana. And I am blessed to watch them love you, and to see in their little hearts the reflection of Jesus, is one of the greatest honors of my life." She concluded the post by saying, "Heaven and earth are cheering you on. Keep going."
Erika Kirk and Lori Frantzve have a tight bond
Erika Kirk has a close relationship with her mother. Lori Frantzve even indirectly helped her prepare to take over Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk's death. During a November interview with Megyn Kelly, Erika revealed that, in hindsight, watching her mother run her own business helped her to follow in her footsteps. "It really put into perspective, my youth and ... what I witnessed, my mom having her own company and being a single mother," she said. "I'm not afraid of being a CEO because I saw my mom do that," added Erika.
That said, Erika, who lives in the lap of luxury, appreciates her mother for much more than her entrepreneurial spirit. "You radiate a joy that I can never put into words," Erika wrote on Instagram in 2022 to celebrate Lori's birthday. "I love the way you love others. I love your words of wisdom. I love how your big blue eyes feel like a heart hug when they look at someone..." She also lauded Lori for her faith in Jesus and the bond she shared with her late husband. "One of the greatest gifts of my life is to be your daughter, now and forever through every high, and every low," she continued. "No matter where life takes us."