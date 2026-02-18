Erika Kirk Gives A Devastating Inside Look At Her Mom's Health Struggles

Lori Frantzve, Erika Kirk's mother, may be in poor health. Taking to Instagram, the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk posted several videos of Frantzve appearing in a rather fragile state. In the opening shot, Frantzve, wearing a bandage on her nose, shakes uncontrollably as she holds and kisses Erika's hand. Later in the clip, a child tugs on Frantzve's shirt, which exposes a surgical patch on the upper left-hand side of her chest. The other three videos show Erika's children pushing their grandmother around in a wheelchair.

It's unknown exactly what is ailing Frantzve or when the videos were taken. However, Erika's caption suggests that her mom, whom she called "the strongest woman I know," may be dealing with ongoing issues. "You poured everything into me," she wrote on February 17. "And now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you," she added.

Erika also spoke about her children's relationship with Frantzve. "I can't explain it other than it feels like watching legacy in motion," she continued. "They are blessed beyond measure to call you Nana. And I am blessed to watch them love you, and to see in their little hearts the reflection of Jesus, is one of the greatest honors of my life." She concluded the post by saying, "Heaven and earth are cheering you on. Keep going."