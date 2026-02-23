Signs Ashton Kutcher's Soured Reputation Is Past The Point Of No Return
The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.
While Ashton Kutcher used to be a heartthrob and sitcom legend, his star has definitely fallen. It doesn't look like he'll ever recover, but that doesn't mean he isn't trying. After a slew of controversies for himself and his wife, actor Mila Kunis, Kutcher is back on the scene and hoping to get back into fans' good graces.
Kutcher had an impressive career trajectory that started in his 20s with his breakout role as Michael Kelso in the ensemble cast of "That '70s Show." The series lasted for eight seasons before wrapping up in 2006. Since then, he has continued acting, becoming a movie star with roles in projects like "What Happens in Vegas," "No Strings Attached," and "Jobs," before making his return to TV in "Two and a Half Men," "The Ranch," and "That '90s Show."
But this is about when things started to take a turn for the worst, as Kutcher's association with his former co-star and close friend Danny Masterson and Diddy put him in the spotlight in a bad way. After an impressive downfall, Kutcher is unlikely to ever get back to where he was.
Ashton's return to acting isn't going so well
After a three-year break from working on-screen, Ashton Kutcher returned in 2026 with a starring role in the Ryan Murphy-created drama "The Beauty." He plays the character Byron Forst, the CEO of The Corporation, an extremely rich and ruthless man who won't let anyone get in the way of his business's success. The show is about a drug that will turn anyone into a supposedly more beautiful version of themselves, with the rough side effect that they will spontaneously combust at some point in the future. It's based on the graphic novel series co-written by Jason A. Hurley and Jeremy Haun.
"The Beauty" as a whole has gotten mixed to positive reviews, holding a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of February 2026, but actual written reviews weren't as complimentary as the rating would suggest. A review from Collider said of the show, "'The Beauty' has potential, but just doesn't quite live up to it." As for Kutcher, he got mixed reviews as well for his performance, with The New Yorker calling him "the season's M.V.P.," while NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour hosts boldly declared, "I'm not saying that he's as bad of a performer as Kim Kardashian ... But he's not that much better."
Fans had even harsher opinions about Kutcher, not holding back on Reddit with comments like, "The entire vibe feels so vapid and soulless. I can't stand Ashton Kutcher anymore as an actor," and "the role was not meant for him whatsoever." Overall, it's certainly not the standing ovation response that Kutcher was probably hoping for.
People haven't forgotten Ashton's controversy with Danny Masterson
One of the main controversies that dragged Ashton Kutcher down in the first place was his actions after his former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the crimes. In 2023, Kutcher, his wife Mila Kunis, their "That '70s Show" co-stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, and show director David Trainer, wrote to the judge as character references to ask for leniency for Masterson ahead of his sentencing.
The Hollywood Reporter obtained the letters, sharing that Kutcher called Masterson a "role model" who has "exceptional character," while Kunis called him an "exceptional older brother figure." After the public found out about their letters of support for the convicted criminal, people quickly turned on them, criticizing their actions. Kutcher and Kunis responded to the backlash by sharing a video on social media with an apology, which has since been removed. "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis said. Kutcher further explained that their letters "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
Although it's been a few years since then, people haven't forgotten about it. When Kutcher started sharing various promotions for "The Beauty" on social media in 2026, the comments soon filled with people asking about his support of Masterson. "He's still getting our energy and time?" one Instagram user asked.
Ashton was also friends with convicted criminal Diddy
Along with Ashton Kutcher's questionable support of Danny Masterson, he has also had a friendship with rapper Diddy, who was convicted of two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and sentenced to over four years in prison in 2025.
Kutcher had been friends with Diddy for years before his arrest and conviction, and in a 2019 appearance on "Hot Ones," Kutcher opened up about how their relationship started. He explained that they first connected over Kutcher's show "Punk'd," when Diddy tried to stop him from pranking him, saying, "I'm off the table." Apparently, this sparked a close friendship, with Kutcher recalling, "We used to just hang out and watch football together."
But "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans initially started the conversation by asking Kutcher if he had any "Diddy party stories." Although Diddy was charged with a few different crimes in the late 1990s, at the time of Kutcher's interview, the major wave of more recent allegations of sexual assault and other wrongdoings hadn't yet started. As a result, Kutcher joked around in response to Evans' question, saying with a smile, "I've got a lot I can't tell." When the allegations finally came out, along with Diddy's subsequent trial and incarceration, Kutcher remained mum about his personal friendship with the rapper, sharing no public comment or reaction. This has led to plenty of rumors about Kutcher and what he knows or doesn't know about Diddy going around.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the RAINN website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).