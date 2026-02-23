Signs Ashton Kutcher's Soured Reputation Is Past The Point Of No Return

The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

While Ashton Kutcher used to be a heartthrob and sitcom legend, his star has definitely fallen. It doesn't look like he'll ever recover, but that doesn't mean he isn't trying. After a slew of controversies for himself and his wife, actor Mila Kunis, Kutcher is back on the scene and hoping to get back into fans' good graces.

Kutcher had an impressive career trajectory that started in his 20s with his breakout role as Michael Kelso in the ensemble cast of "That '70s Show." The series lasted for eight seasons before wrapping up in 2006. Since then, he has continued acting, becoming a movie star with roles in projects like "What Happens in Vegas," "No Strings Attached," and "Jobs," before making his return to TV in "Two and a Half Men," "The Ranch," and "That '90s Show."

But this is about when things started to take a turn for the worst, as Kutcher's association with his former co-star and close friend Danny Masterson and Diddy put him in the spotlight in a bad way. After an impressive downfall, Kutcher is unlikely to ever get back to where he was.