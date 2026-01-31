Rumors About Ashton Kutcher We Couldn't Ignore

Despite his popularity with fans, some celebs apparently can't stand Ashton Kutcher. During a 2023 "Stir the Pot" segment with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, on E!, former co-host of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne revealed that Kutcher was the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met. Although Osbourne comically seemed to have only a passing sense of who exactly Kutcher was, she made no bones about her feelings toward the star after a past interaction. "Oh, rude, rude, rude. Rude little boy," she told the seemingly shocked panel about Kutcher. "Rude, rude, yes. Dastardly little thing."

Ultimately, Osbourne didn't elaborate on her feelings toward Kutcher. However, it wasn't the first time she had dragged him publicly. Years earlier, during an interview with Larry King, Osbourne confessed that she "didn't get on" with Kutcher, and was visibly aghast when King suggested he might be the highest-paid actor on television. She went on to suggest that the cause of his perceived attitude may have been her unintentional flubbing of his name (which she did again with King).

"Bad attitude — for me, for me — because I got his name wrong," she said. "So, he was p****d and he comes on with an attitude and he goes, 'What are you? What have you done in this industry?' And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm gonna eat you up and s**t you out.'"