Rumors About Ashton Kutcher We Couldn't Ignore
The following article contains mentions of addiction and sexual assault.
Ashton Kutcher has been a Hollywood mainstay since the August 1998 premiere of "That '70s Show" on Fox, when audiences first saw him as the long-haired, pot-smoking himbo Michael Kelso. The Iowa native first broke into show business as a model, eventually rising through the ranks of young Hollywood in the Y2K era until he eventually attained leading-man status. Now, he's a made man in show business, with an impressive stack of film and television credits, who has further diversified himself in the business world through his private equity firm A-Grade Investments.
All the while, Kutcher has been something of a tabloid curiosity thanks in large part to his high-profile marriages to Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, and his association to disgraced stars Danny Masterson and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Those combustible situations, combined with some less-than-flattering reports about his off-camera activity, have seen Kutcher's name bandied about the celebrity rumor mill with incredible frequency.
Sharon Osbourne accused Ashton Kutcher of being rude
Despite his popularity with fans, some celebs apparently can't stand Ashton Kutcher. During a 2023 "Stir the Pot" segment with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, on E!, former co-host of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne revealed that Kutcher was the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met. Although Osbourne comically seemed to have only a passing sense of who exactly Kutcher was, she made no bones about her feelings toward the star after a past interaction. "Oh, rude, rude, rude. Rude little boy," she told the seemingly shocked panel about Kutcher. "Rude, rude, yes. Dastardly little thing."
Ultimately, Osbourne didn't elaborate on her feelings toward Kutcher. However, it wasn't the first time she had dragged him publicly. Years earlier, during an interview with Larry King, Osbourne confessed that she "didn't get on" with Kutcher, and was visibly aghast when King suggested he might be the highest-paid actor on television. She went on to suggest that the cause of his perceived attitude may have been her unintentional flubbing of his name (which she did again with King).
"Bad attitude — for me, for me — because I got his name wrong," she said. "So, he was p****d and he comes on with an attitude and he goes, 'What are you? What have you done in this industry?' And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm gonna eat you up and s**t you out.'"
Kathy Griffin wrote about how Ashton Kutcher treated her poorly when they worked together
Comedian Kathy Griffin — whose criticisms contributed to the brutal cancellation of Ellen DeGeneres — had no qualms about making claims about Ashton Kutcher in her 2016 book "Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index." That was, of course, the same platform she used to talk about DeGeneres. However, Kutcher arguably got the worst of it.
In the book, Griffin revealed that she and Kutcher once co-hosted a 2005 event together. However, Kutcher allegedly did not speak to her the entire time they were working together. "It was bizarre and rude and made me feel as if he thought I was beneath him," she wrote. Griffin didn't stop there, though. She also described a time when the two bumped into each other at a restaurant when Kutcher was still with his ex-wife, Demi Moore — the actor reportedly gave her the cold shoulder once again. "If you won't say hi to me in the Mexican takeout joint, you're a d-bag," Griffin declared.
Ashton Kutcher may have missed out on roles because of his looks
Make no mistake, Ashton Kutcher's Hollywood trajectory and continued growth as an actor make for the kind of story just about any would-be thespian wants for themselves. From his early success with "That '70s Show" and "Dude, Where's My Car?" to prestige projects like "Vengeance," and everything in between, Kutcher has cemented himself as a legitimate show-business star. However, no actor wins every part they set out for, and Kutcher believes his leading-man looks have actually cost him some meaty roles.
Kutcher shared his theory while promoting his FX series "The Beauty" alongside his co-stars and series creator Ryan Murphy at New York ComicCon in late 2025. "I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like, right? It's a very big part of what you're imbuing as the character," Kutcher explained (via the New York Post). "So, there are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look." Kutcher described the experience as "frustrating" at times, but it goes to show that even Tinseltown's stars don't always book the job.
Some believe Ashton Kutcher has undergone cosmetic enhancement
Where fan discussion and media reporting is concerned, two things are true about seemingly every entertainer who makes it big — there will always be chatter about their love lives, and speculation will inevitably abound about whether a given star has undergone plastic surgery or some other form of cosmetic enhancement. While the latter topic may have been unfairly reserved for female stars in decades past, everyone is fair game in the present day, including Ashton Kutcher.
In a tweet about Kutcher and Mila Kunis' 2021 Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, one user wrote on X about Kutcher's appearance. "I can't remember what the Ashton Kutcher commercial was for because my wife and I were too busy discussing what specific plastic surgery he had done," the post read. Meanwhile, outlets like Life & Style have documented his physical transformation over the years.
However, plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Tower of The Spiegel Center opined in a 2025 TikTok video that Kutcher was simply "aging really well." Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher did reveal a major physical change after a health scare, so the jury is still out the reasons behind his transformation.
Viral podcast comments led to speculation that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don't shower
While, deep down, celebrities are just people like you and me, sometimes the stories that emerge about their comings and goings behind the scenes make it difficult to believe that they're not operating on an entirely different wavelength. Some celebrities have weird eating habits, others have had weird living situations, and the list of perceived oddities goes on. For Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the offbeat story about their life off-screen is all about hygiene, or rather, the lack thereof.
During a joint appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021, the couple revealed that they took a conservative approach to bathing their children. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher declared, while Kunis said she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." They copped to taking a similarly laissez-faire approach to their own washing habits, with Kutcher adding, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."
Years later, Kutcher attempted to dispel the rumor that he and his wife don't shower or bathe that spawned from the interview, telling People in 2026, "It was the craziest thing of all time ... We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'" Kutcher added, "People are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon were rumored to hate each other
The pairing of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix romantic comedy "Your Place or Mine" felt like a match made in 2000s rom-com heaven — 20 years after that glorious time. If the reviews are to be believed, however, the two leads failed to display the kind of chemistry that fans of the cinematic union were hoping to see. Some even believe that the disconnect is the result of real-life animosity between the Hollywood A-listers due to some awkward red carpet photos of the two. Even Mila Kunis had something to say about the pictures of Aston Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon.
However, Kutcher didn't want to overcorrect and be extra affectionate with Witherspoon lest he ignite rumors of an affair. He ultimately addressed the situation during a 2023 appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. "Here's the thing, if I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her," Kutcher explained. "Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there's no chance that that could be the rumor, then the rumor is we don't like each other." Exasperated, Kutcher set the record straight, saying that he and Witherspoon are "really good friends."
Ashton Kutcher allegedly downplayed Demi Moore's alcoholism
While Ashton Kutcher has been the subject of tabloid curiosity throughout his career, arguably nothing has matched the fervor with which he was covered during his courtship of and eventual marriage to Golden Globe-winner and Brat Pack icon Demi Moore. From the pair's 15-year age gap and the lingering presence of Moore's legendary ex, Bruce Willis, to the myriad twists and turns their partnership took, there was always plenty for fans and the media alike to discuss about the veritable power couple.
That said, the biggest bombshells may have been dropped in 2019 when Moore released her memoir "Inside Out." Moore wrote that she broke her 20-year sobriety after the actor reportedly said, "I don't know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it's all about moderation." Moore recounted that she had a beer from the minibar in her and Kutcher's hotel room that night. From there, the "Ghost" actor fell back into a pattern of addiction. Worse yet, Moore claimed Kutcher shamed her for doing so. "Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he'd taken of me resting my head on the toilet ... It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming." The book also included claims of infidelity and other issues; however, Kutcher and Moore appear to be in a good place now, years later.
Ashton Kutcher was reportedly prodded by Danny Masterson to kiss an underage Mila Kunis
Even decades after its finale aired on Fox, "That '70s Show" is remembered as one of the greatest sitcoms of the late 1990s/early 2000s. Part of the appeal was the unique chemistry its cast displayed on-screen, which should come as no surprise given the behind-the-scenes friendships that formed during its production. Of course, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis eventually became husband and wife after starring on the show together, but Kutcher also formed a deep bond with co-star Danny Masterson as well. Eventually, Kutcher distanced himself from that relationship after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in 2023 for the sexual assault of two women (after initially supporting him).
Years earlier, the three were reportedly involved in an incredibly inappropriate bet that involved Kutcher romantically kissing Kunis while working on their show when he was 19 and she was just 14. Kutcher and Kunis were guests on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002 when the latter claimed that Masterson told Kutcher, "Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her," when the script called for them to kiss. While the whole situation already has an air of inappropriateness when viewed through a modern lens given Kunis' age at the time, things get even worse when Masterson and his proposition get thrown into the mix. Kutcher initially denied there was a bet, but ultimately confessed to tongue-kissing Kunis.
Ashton Kutcher faced scrutiny and speculation over his relationship with Diddy
Ashton Kutcher's longtime friendship with his former co-star, Danny Masterson, became problematic when the latter was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. However, the issue was compounded when Kutcher and Mila Kunis both gave the judge in the case letters of support for Masterson following his conviction. The couple later apologized when the letters triggered a public backlash. So, when another longtime friend of Kutcher — hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs — was accused of multiple crimes and eventually convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution, the actor refrained from taking a similar tack.
Nevertheless, chatter about Kutcher's connection to Diddy and potential knowledge of the rapper's illicit activities has persisted, aided in no small part by Kutcher's past statements. During an appearance on "Hot Ones" in 2019, host Sean Evans asked Kutcher if he could share any wild stories from Diddy's infamous parties. "I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher responded. "Can't tell that one either. I'm actually cycling through them. ... Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane." That was just enough to raise the eyebrows of fans and observers.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis allegedly considered a move to Europe
Between the Diddy and Danny Masterson drama, speculation about their bathing habits, and just the daily grind of being a celebrity couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis definitely deal with a lot of things the average couple will never have to experience. One can't help but wonder if they'd leap at the chance to leave it all behind in favor of a quiet life away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Turns out there are rumblings that the Kutcher-Kunis family has considered doing just that.
According to a late 2024 report by InTouch Weekly, the couple had actually planned to leave the U.S. altogether and start a new life for themselves and their kids overseas. "Ashton's so exasperated that once again he's being dragged through the mud because of his past associations," an insider told the outlet. "First it was Danny Masterson and now it's Diddy, and it's got him convinced that there are way better places out there to live than Hollywood. In his view the town is just a cesspool at this point."
Rumors have circulated that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are on the road to a divorce
The most standard gossip point for a celebrity in a relationship is the rumblings of marital problems, and things are no different for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. An April 2025 story from the Daily Mail indicated that Kutcher and Kunis "look strained" as they were snapped leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel after returning from a family trip to Italy. While almost anyone might appear strained if snapped in the wrong moment, that report came after multiple stories about potential issues between the two.
The divorce chatter has yet to let up, and many have opined that their relationship is overflowing with red flags. Despite this, Kutcher and Kunis continue to appear in public together. The pair appear to enjoy each other's company when spotted at formal events, but according to experts, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' body language at the 2026 Golden Globes was hiding something, indicating that there was possibly some tension between the couple at this specific public outing.
- If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).