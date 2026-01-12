Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' 2026 Golden Globes Body Language Is Hiding Something, Expert Says

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship timeline dates back to the mid-2010s. For over a decade, the "That '70s Show" stars comprised one of Hollywood's most revered examples of couple goals. But those definitely aren't the vibes anymore. Unfortunately, Kutcher's body language with Kunis at the 2026 Golden Globes also suggests they're not as happy as they once were, and that they may be hiding something, says a body language expert.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the #GoldenGlobes carpet pic.twitter.com/pRpqCmO4RA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026

The spouses chose The Globes to return to the awards scene, after several years away, following the controversy surrounding their decision to stick by convicted predator Danny Masterson throughout his trial, but their appearance didn't exactly help them out. As you can see above, Kutcher and Kunis looked painfully awkward as they tried to ham it up for the photographers. Although they both sported their best attempts at a smile as they chatted in front of cameras, they looked a bit rigid and uncomfortable — especially Kunis, who seemed uninterested in indulging Kutcher's attempt to lighten the mood.

To further understand their body language, Nicki Swift reached out to Traci Brown, CSP, who explained why Kutcher and Kunis looked so ... off. "She's all business and he's not taking it as seriously," said Brown. "So this leaves him conflicted." The telltale sign, according to Brown, is that Kutcher's body language doesn't reflect his true feelings. "Check out his smile once he faces the cameras," she said. "It's half up and half down. This is almost impossible to do unless you're really experiencing 2 different emotions at once. Likely he's trying to hide what's real." Yikes!