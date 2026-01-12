Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' 2026 Golden Globes Body Language Is Hiding Something, Expert Says
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship timeline dates back to the mid-2010s. For over a decade, the "That '70s Show" stars comprised one of Hollywood's most revered examples of couple goals. But those definitely aren't the vibes anymore. Unfortunately, Kutcher's body language with Kunis at the 2026 Golden Globes also suggests they're not as happy as they once were, and that they may be hiding something, says a body language expert.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the #GoldenGlobes carpet pic.twitter.com/pRpqCmO4RA
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026
The spouses chose The Globes to return to the awards scene, after several years away, following the controversy surrounding their decision to stick by convicted predator Danny Masterson throughout his trial, but their appearance didn't exactly help them out. As you can see above, Kutcher and Kunis looked painfully awkward as they tried to ham it up for the photographers. Although they both sported their best attempts at a smile as they chatted in front of cameras, they looked a bit rigid and uncomfortable — especially Kunis, who seemed uninterested in indulging Kutcher's attempt to lighten the mood.
To further understand their body language, Nicki Swift reached out to Traci Brown, CSP, who explained why Kutcher and Kunis looked so ... off. "She's all business and he's not taking it as seriously," said Brown. "So this leaves him conflicted." The telltale sign, according to Brown, is that Kutcher's body language doesn't reflect his true feelings. "Check out his smile once he faces the cameras," she said. "It's half up and half down. This is almost impossible to do unless you're really experiencing 2 different emotions at once. Likely he's trying to hide what's real." Yikes!
Are Ashton and Mila experiencing trouble in paradise?
Could Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' awkward PDA be a sign that their marriage is on the rocks? Well, one bad day can't really give too much insight into anything, especially a celebrity marriage. Unfortunately, their Golden Globes interaction is far from the only bad sign concerning Kutcher and Mila's marriage. According to The Globe, the longtime couple's relationship has been suffering, thanks to Kutcher's professional pursuits in the business world since he dialed back his acting career. In December, one source said Kutcher's "got his fingers in so many pies, Mila is finding it very isolating." They also claimed that Kunis hasn't given up on her Hollywood aspirations. "She still loves acting, still has a lot she wants to accomplish with her career and a lot of exciting projects in the works, so just turning her back on Hollywood isn't an option," added the source.
Months earlier, Radar Online reported that the couple was struggling in their marriage. While discussing how light Kunis reportedly looked while out with a male friend, an anonymous source spilled the beans about her marriage. "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together," they said in March. "It is not recent that friends believe they are nearing the end of their marriage because they've had a turbulent couple of years to say the least."