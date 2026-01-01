A Timeline Of The Brutal 'Cancellation' Of Ellen DeGeneres

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

After building out a career for herself as one of the most successful working standups of her generation, landing her own sitcom during the mid-1990s, and then making history by coming out publicly and also playing the first openly gay lead character on a network series, Ellen DeGeneres had already cemented herself as a Hollywood star by the start of the 21st century. However, she took her career to another level entirely at that point when she began her history-making second act as one of the most popular daytime talk show hosts of all time on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2003.

As big as her coming-out story was, and the high praise she received for iconic standup specials like "The Beginning" and "Here and Now" notwithstanding, it was her talk show that made her a household name and one of the most influential people in show business. At its height, during one week in February 2014, "Ellen" averaged nearly 4.6 million total viewers, putting it in rarefied air for daytime viewing. Meanwhile, DeGeneres' online footprint on YouTube and other social media platforms far outpaced her competition as the comedian embraced new delivery methods.

Fast-forward to 2025, though, and the show has been iced, DeGeneres has essentially left Hollywood, and the comedian has faced backlash in some circles as her family-friendly, kindness-first image has been shattered by scandal, including allegations of cultivating a toxic environment on her show. Here's our timeline recap of the downfall.