Kevin Hart Talks About Navigating 'Cancel Culture' In The Wake Of Oscars Controversy

In a recent interview, Kevin Hart agreed that he needs to be "more careful" in the era of "cancel culture," but also highlighted the importance of giving people a second chance.

Appearing on "The Verywell Mind Podcast," the comedian-turned-actor explained that he's learned to be more cautious with his jokes and is actively making an effort to be more self-aware. "Let's be honest, I think there was a lot of changes that were needed and necessary, right? And I think being aware is something we should all prioritize. Just being aware," he expressed to host and licensed therapist Amy Morin. "We're learning to better understand each other, and in doing so, respect should be attached to that." Hart acknowledged that nowadays there's a "heightened level of security" brought about by social media, but argued that making mistakes provides people with "real-life examples of what you're supposed to grow from." After all, if everyone is getting "canceled" left and right, "what the f***? Where do we go?" he asked. Still a comedian at heart, he explained that "we can't lose the idea of laughing at ourselves."

While his stance on cancel culture has certainly changed over the years, and he's no longer slamming haters in fiery online rants, it took conversations with his close friends for the comedian to better understand the moment. "It wasn't until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen [DeGeneres] talked to me and explained what they didn't hear me say that I understood," he told Men's Health in 2020. "Then I was like, 'Oh, s**t—I did f*** up.' "