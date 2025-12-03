Ellen DeGeneres May Already Return To The US & Reactions Prove Her Reputation Is Toast

Further proof has surfaced that Ellen DeGeneres' reputation has soured with the public after people had a negative reaction to hearing that she plans to move back to the United States. The former daytime talk show host famously decided to build a life in the United Kingdom with wife Portia de Rossi after Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2024. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis ... And we're like, 'We're staying here,'" DeGeneres said at a public speaking event at Cheltenham's Everyman theatre in July, per The Guardian.

Apparently, the couple was more invested in a prolonged vacation across the pond than in fully planting roots. According to a report published by the Daily Mail on November 29, DeGeneres and de Rossi have found acclimating to life in the U.K. difficult for multiple reasons. "She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again," an insider told the British publication. The weather may be colder in the U.K. than California, but DeGeneres shouldn't expect a warm reception if she returns stateside.

When people heard that DeGeneres wanted to come back, they wrecked her ego by eviscerating her online. "Really wished she wouldn't," an X user responded to the news of her return. "Nooooo!! We don't want them," another wrote about DeGeneres and her wife. "Is there a petition to keep her there going around? I'd like to sign it," another added. Others joked that Trump should block her re-entry. Additional reports indicated that it wasn't just fans who have turned their backs on DeGeneres.