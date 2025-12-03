Ellen DeGeneres May Already Return To The US & Reactions Prove Her Reputation Is Toast
Further proof has surfaced that Ellen DeGeneres' reputation has soured with the public after people had a negative reaction to hearing that she plans to move back to the United States. The former daytime talk show host famously decided to build a life in the United Kingdom with wife Portia de Rossi after Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2024. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis ... And we're like, 'We're staying here,'" DeGeneres said at a public speaking event at Cheltenham's Everyman theatre in July, per The Guardian.
Apparently, the couple was more invested in a prolonged vacation across the pond than in fully planting roots. According to a report published by the Daily Mail on November 29, DeGeneres and de Rossi have found acclimating to life in the U.K. difficult for multiple reasons. "She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again," an insider told the British publication. The weather may be colder in the U.K. than California, but DeGeneres shouldn't expect a warm reception if she returns stateside.
When people heard that DeGeneres wanted to come back, they wrecked her ego by eviscerating her online. "Really wished she wouldn't," an X user responded to the news of her return. "Nooooo!! We don't want them," another wrote about DeGeneres and her wife. "Is there a petition to keep her there going around? I'd like to sign it," another added. Others joked that Trump should block her re-entry. Additional reports indicated that it wasn't just fans who have turned their backs on DeGeneres.
U.K. neighbors strongly disliked Ellen DeGeneres
Even though Ellen DeGeneres underwent a jarring transformation after moving to the U.K., it turns out that she didn't change enough to endear herself to neighbors. Initially, the narrative was that DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wanted to move home to reunite with friends, but other sources have said there were other reasons. "She is telling friends back home, 'People here never warmed to us,' but really she knows the neighbors don't want her around," an insider told Radar on December 2, a few days after news of DeGeneres' pending return was published. The comedian had reportedly been feuding with her Cotswolds neighbors, as DeGeneres' property had undergone a litany of structural changes that frustrated people in the neighborhood. "She is secretly thinking, 'It's impossible to feel settled when everyone is annoyed at you,'" the insider added.
Prior to her blow-up with the neighbors, DeGeneres had likely wanted to avoid a return to the U.S., as she was embroiled in yet another scandal in August. An anonymous insider spoke about the toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and how the TV host's relationship issues with de Rossi made the atmosphere even more tense. On top of that, the source said DeGeneres showed prejudice against certain employees. "We had a feeling she really didn't like guys," they told the Daily Mail at the time.
A month earlier, another source claimed that the "Ellen" star was simply staying in the U.K. in hopes that her reputation would make a full recovery on the heels of her multiple scandals. "Her goal has always been to make a comeback. She's just been waiting for enough time to pass," the source told the National Enquirer in September.