Brandi Passante's Best Revenge Looks That Left Fans Stunned
Brandi Passante rose to fame as part of the inaugural cast of A&E's "Storage Wars." Passante and her then partner, Jarrod Schulz, made a formidable team bidding on stored items they thought could be valuable. They were an entertaining duo, thanks to Passante's strict budgeting techniques and Schulz's impulsive nature. Away from work, the pair, who met in 1999, had a personal relationship. They share two children, both of whom Passante decided to raise away from the glaring eyes of the public.
On Season 13 of "Storage Wars," fans learned that Passante and Schulz had quietly broken up, even though they continued to show up to auctions. "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately," Schulz said at the time (via People). As expected, Passante experienced some lifestyle changes. She had to balance "Storage Wars" and parenting, but fans also noticed that her wardrobe had gotten a facelift.
Prior to her breakup with Schulz, Passante had a laid-back approach to fashion. Even though she wore sleeveless dresses and still showed a bit of leg, her look pointed to a stylish yet modest aesthetic. Passante's post-breakup fashion choices are a far cry from what they used to be. They now feature a more daring edge and have fans doing a double-take. From see-through outfits and looks that show her midriff to seductive monochrome ensembles, keep reading for the reality star's best revenge outfits.
Brandi Passante explored the Vegas nightlife scene in a stunning, figure-hugging dress
Months after Season 12 of "Storage Wars" aired (Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz had broken up before filming), Passante shared a picture of herself with a friend in Las Vegas. "Best show in Las Vegas @absinthe_vegas," Passante captioned her post (via Instagram). Passante is a die-hard fan of the variety show, which she also attended back in 2015 along with Schulz.
When it comes to fashion, the "Storage Wars" star wore a sleeveless knee-length dress with a high neckline. The tight-fitting number featured horizontal fabric gathers that accentuated Passante's curves (one of the rumors we can't ignore about Passante is that she allegedly went under the knife to boost the show's ratings). Passante completed the look with a pair of striking earrings and strappy heels.
Fans were left in awe of her style. "Great smile you've [sic] got again Brandi, great dress also," one such fan wrote. Passante may have leaned toward a more seductive style, but that's not to say that she couldn't pull off an alluring yet modest look. In October 2019, for instance, she posted an Instagram photo of herself at a Women's Own Worth event in yet another sleeveless, high-neck number, with a full skirt and a high-low hem. She styled the midi dress with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos that gave her a sophisticated demeanor.
She mastered the Halloween 'walk of shame' aesthetic
The "walk of shame" aesthetic has become a staple in pop culture — celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski have been seen rocking the outfit — thanks to the genius of "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Bradshaw had many boyfriends throughout the show's seasons, and, on one occasion, she and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) fell into a lake. As the couple dried off afterward, Bradshaw wore Mr. Big's oversized white shirt and styled it with a Hermès belt.
The result was a masterpiece: a long-sleeved, collared shirt dress with uneven, thigh-length pleats. On Halloween 2020, Brandi Passante shared a picture of herself in the look without the belt, which she captioned (via Instagram), "The walk of shame went to a Halloween party." Passante paired the shirt with black shorts that accentuated her legs and completed the look with striking, strappy heels.
It goes without saying that her fans were impressed. "Walk of Shame? ... you look amazing!!" one online user commented. Passante has since shared other spooky season outfits that are just as eye-catching. In 2025, she posted numerous photos of herself at parties in various looks, including a revealing denim-and-cowboy-hat combo and an Oktoberfest-inspired skater dress.
She showed off her sculpted midriff during a hike
Nothing says healing quite like a good hike (according to experts, physical activity can help us regulate our emotions when navigating breakups), and Brandi Passante may have been armed with this knowledge, since she let her fans know when it was time to hit the trail. In October 2019, Passante shared several pictures of herself and Women's Own Worth founder, Jajuan Archer, on a rocky terrain trail, captioning the shot (via Instagram), "Climbing and reflecting."
As far as style goes, Passante stuck to the basics and was dressed in a yellow tank top, a pair of tight-fitting leggings, and a pair of Nike sneakers. In February 2021, Passante posted yet another picture of herself and a friend on a hiking adventure. "Wilderness girls," she wrote in the caption (via Instagram). While Passante's friend, Danielle, was dressed in a coral-colored tank top and black leggings combo, the "Storage Wars" star looked gorgeous in a revealing black crop top.
Passante's short-sleeved top gave a glimpse of her perfectly chiseled mid-section, while her black leggings showed off her curves. To crown the look, she wore a pair of purple sneakers and looked trendy in a pair of dark sunglasses. Per usual, the naysayers had something to say — some people accused the reality star of photoshop — all while other fans appreciated her look. "Looking great!! Better & better w time like fine wine," one commenter wrote.
Brandi Passante looked effortlessly chic in a two-tone style outfit
Ruched designs were a popular trend in 2021, and Brandi Passante was not left out of the loop. In September of that year, she shared a photo of herself stretching her arms out on the "Storage Wars" set, which she captioned (via Instagram), "Reach out and touch someone." Passante's outfit of choice spoke of understated elegance; she donned a horizontally ruched, burgundy midi skirt that emphasized her curves.
Coupled with a sleeveless white cami top that appeared to be tucked in, the ensemble created the illusion of a two-toned dress. Passante styled the look with a pair of stilettos, a set of dangle drop earrings, and her signature dark sunglasses. While some fans complimented her shoes, others couldn't help but gush about the entire look. "From her toes up ... Flawless!!" an admirer wrote. "She's all fire baby."
Back in 2019, Brandi had also paired the cami top with a short A-line skirt, and although she still looked stylish, the combination didn't create much of a two-tone effect. Not to say that she's a stranger to the style. In February 2021, Brandi rocked another two-tone look, featuring a sleeveless black fitted upper section with a jewel neckline. The bottom half of the outfit included tastefully designed rosy patterns in a pastel shade, and, as a testament to her fashion prowess, Passante tied everything together with minimalist golden jewelry.
She attended the Chicano Hollywood Elevate Conference in a see-through lacy number
Brandi Passante has had a stunning transformation, and as a familiar face in the entertainment industry, she gets to attend high-profile red carpet events. One such occasion was the 2024 Chicano Hollywood Elevate Conference, which was meant to empower creatives of Latino descent. The event featured a panel that included the likes of Lisa Vidal, known for her role on "Being Mary Jane." Passante shared a series of pictures (including one of herself posing with chef Antonio Nuñez on the red carpet), which she captioned (via Instagram), "Chicano Hollywood! Thanks boys. Fun weekend."
On the fashion front, Passante showed up in a sleeveless, black romper featuring an opaque bottom and a lacy upper half. The see-through number vividly revealed the outline of the reality star's bra and arguably remains one of her boldest looks to date. She paired the romper with a set of strappy fringe heels, which, coupled with her red nail polish, gave the entire ensemble a chic feel. Passante wore her best accessory yet — her smile — and added an emerald ring as a finishing touch.
Needless to say, some of Passante's followers were in awe of her outfit. "You look stunning in that dress. Wow," one person wrote in the comments section. As expected, that wasn't Passante's first rodeo when it came to see-through numbers. In March 2019, she shared a picture of herself alongside a fan while wearing a knee-length, sheer-style dress with buttons. Passante's look, which she accessorized with hoop earrings, prompted one fan to write (via Instagram), "Can you please tell me the name of that dress? It's stunning."
Brandi Passante's monochrome ensemble unleashed her seductive side
Brandi Passante really knows how to pull off a monochrome look, a fashion trend that appeals to all ages. The year before she and Jarrod Schulz called it quits, the reality star shared a picture on Instagram of herself posing in a modest two-toned dress. The sleeveless number featured a V-neck and had a tastefully arranged strip of gathered fabric. Coupled with a high-low hem, it would have made an elegant bridesmaid dress, but Passante hilariously shared that she ended up chasing a stray dog in it instead. It didn't help that she was wearing a pair of black strappy heels.
Years later, Passante promoted an event at Our Place Lake Forest — a popular Karaoke joint in California — and wrote on the caption (via Instagram), "15 yard Penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, to all of you that don't show up to @ourplacelakeforest for Sunday Football. See you tomorrow!!!" Passante's post hardly attracted any football fans, since the comments section was full of remarks about her outfit. She and a friend, Crystal Lewellen, were dressed in monochrome ensembles featuring striped bodysuits and full-length zippers.
The zippers, left open halfway, naturally drew attention to the duo's bosoms. The pair also donned revealing fishnets, adding another seductive layer to the look. They barely had any accessories in sight, save for a whistle and a simple bracelet. Per usual, Passante's fans were intrigued. "Absolutely flawless! I'm not even ashamed to say that you were my TV crush," one admirer wrote. "I tuned in mostly to look at you. Amazingly beautiful!"
Her shirt-and-denim-shorts combo suggested a relaxed mood
Back in the day, Brandi Passante's idea of casual wear was more reserved. Case in point; when she and Jarrod Schulz opened their Now and Then secondhand store in 2011, Passante showed up wearing a pair of cuffed jeans, a look that celebrities like Sandra Bullock have styled in various ways. She paired the outfit with strappy heels and dark sunglasses. Years later, Passante's casual style became more easygoing.
In December 2024, she posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing a black crop top (yes, the same one she wore on a hike), which she captioned with a quote from Dolly Parton that read (via Instagram), "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap." Passante paired the top with a set of denim shorts featuring a frayed hem. Had she thrown on a pair of boots and a cowboy hat, her outfit would have been perfect for a day at Coachella, but in this case, it spoke of a more relaxed mood. Of course, Passante's fanbase rose to the occasion and showered her with flattering comments.
"We all keep getting older and you keep getting younger," one person wrote, as another complimented her t-shirt. Denim combos always look good on Passante, no matter how she styles them. In June 2020, for instance, she posted an Instagram photo of herself with friends at the beach. Passante wore a pair of denim shorts over a bikini set, and overall, the look was an attention-grabber. Similarly, in May 2024, she shared a montage of herself and her new beau, Clifford Beaver, which included a photo of her rocking a stunning little black dress paired with a denim jacket.
She looked 'beautiful' in a military-inspired ensemble
For years, military-inspired outfits have made headlines on big runways and become part of everyday wear. Known for their characteristic green, brown, beige, or black colors, military pieces add a touch of sophisticated flair to otherwise regular looks. Ahead of the release of her podcast, "The Real Reality," Brandi Passante shared a picture of herself on set, which she captioned in part (via Instagram), "@realrealitypod is for real comin at you quick! New studio is pretty fanfu@kintastic!"
On the fashion front, the "Storage Wars" star looked terrific in a black calf-length dress, which she paired with a military-style cropped jacket that matched the color of the set seats. Passante spiced the look by wearing golden accessories — a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings, a chain, and several rings. To polish the ensemble, Passante opted for a pair of grey-white sneakers, which accentuated her killer legs. As some fans took to the comments section to express their anticipation for Passante's new project, others heaped praise on her style.
"You [are] looking so hot and beautiful as always," one fan commented. Of course, that wasn't the only time Passante had worn the jacket. In a series of pictures she shared in November 2025, long after "The Real Reality" podcast's launch, Passante struck a pose in the company of her beau, Clifford Beaver, while wearing the jacket paired with flared jeans. Beaver, on the other hand, also appears to have an eye for fashion, as he was dressed in a casual yet perfectly blended grey ensemble.
Brandi Passante wore a revealing, low-cut dress to the races
Brandi Passante attended a horse racing event at the Del Mar Turf Club with friends in August 2025. The facility has a strict dress code that prohibits certain casual wear staples — flip flops, t-shirts, and ripped clothing are prohibited — and it goes without saying that the ladies rose to the occasion. Two of them showed up in gorgeous sleeveless dresses, strappy heels, and striking fascinators that added a touch of elegance to their looks, while a third dazzled in leopard print.
The "Storage Wars" star, on the other hand, wore a sleeveless, white dress featuring a full-length front zipper. The zipper paused at Passante's chest, leaving a glimpse of her cleavage on show. Additionally, the midi number had a ruched midsection and uneven gathers that fell toward the hem. Passante styled the look with a pair of boots, a wide minimalist bracelet, and a golden chain. Her sunglasses made the cut, too.
Once again, Passante's fans took to the comments section to gush over her appearance. "Girls, you look beautiful! Brandi, you look smoking hot," one such fan wrote in part (via Instagram). In typical Passante fashion, it wasn't the first time the reality star had worn a dress that showed off her bosom. In June 2023, she promoted new episodes of "Storage Wars" on X while wearing a revealing, red, low-cut number that emphasized her chest. "You look amazing," one admiring fan wrote.
She flaunted her killer legs in denim overalls
Traditionally, denim overalls were associated with blue-collar work; they were popular among farmers and sailors and were designed as protective wear. Over time, they slowly became part of everyday wear, and celebrities like Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde have been pictured in them during casual outings. Brandi Passante, too, hasn't been left out of the denim overalls trend. In August 2025, she shared a picture of herself and her "Storage Wars" co-star Kenny Crossley, which she captioned in part (via Instagram), "IT'S AUCTION TIME FOLKS! We're back again sweatin it out on the asphalt."
Passante wore a pair of black denim overalls styled over a gray crop top. She matched the look with a pair of white sneakers, which beautifully highlighted her killer legs. To crown the casual ensemble, the reality star sported three bracelets in varying tones and partly braided her hair. As is customary, a Passante outfit on a sunny day is incomplete without dark sunglasses to elevate her look.
Once again, her followers noticed her striking wardrobe. "Looking fine as usual," one fan wrote. The entire look mirrored a skirt overall ensemble Passante had worn in April 2021. She styled them with a black tank top, her usual sunnies, and a pair of dangling earrings. One observant follower also recognized this look as a breakup glow and wrote (via Instagram), "You look amazing, life without Jarrod suits you ..."