Brandi Passante's Best Revenge Looks That Left Fans Stunned

Brandi Passante rose to fame as part of the inaugural cast of A&E's "Storage Wars." Passante and her then partner, Jarrod Schulz, made a formidable team bidding on stored items they thought could be valuable. They were an entertaining duo, thanks to Passante's strict budgeting techniques and Schulz's impulsive nature. Away from work, the pair, who met in 1999, had a personal relationship. They share two children, both of whom Passante decided to raise away from the glaring eyes of the public.

On Season 13 of "Storage Wars," fans learned that Passante and Schulz had quietly broken up, even though they continued to show up to auctions. "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately," Schulz said at the time (via People). As expected, Passante experienced some lifestyle changes. She had to balance "Storage Wars" and parenting, but fans also noticed that her wardrobe had gotten a facelift.

Prior to her breakup with Schulz, Passante had a laid-back approach to fashion. Even though she wore sleeveless dresses and still showed a bit of leg, her look pointed to a stylish yet modest aesthetic. Passante's post-breakup fashion choices are a far cry from what they used to be. They now feature a more daring edge and have fans doing a double-take. From see-through outfits and looks that show her midriff to seductive monochrome ensembles, keep reading for the reality star's best revenge outfits.