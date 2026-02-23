The 2026 BAFTA Awards Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

The British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, are held annually to celebrate the best in British cinema and are generally considered their equivalent of the Oscars. They also offer a spectacle of celebrity red carpet fashion. In 2026, the black comedy-action film "One Battle After Another," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor, swept the awards after garnering the most nominations and taking home the top honors, including best film and best cinematography. DiCaprio looked dashing, as per usual, in his Dior suit, while Taylor slayed in a custom Burberry gown by designer Daniel Lee. It was a reimagined trench coat featuring a high ruffled neckline and a short train with a front leg slit. Marvelous.

Alas, not everyone showed up on the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall looking their best. Some failed to make a statement and wow the crowd with their questionable, if not tragic, outfit choices. Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the ceremony with Prince William in a familiar-looking dress that wasn't flattering. Hollywood star Tilda Swinton also turned heads for all the wrong reasons in an oversized Chanel tuxedo. And they're not the only outliers. These are the worst-dressed attendees at the 2026 BAFTAs.