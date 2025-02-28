The Untold Truth Of White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood

The following article includes mentions of addiction, eating disorders, and mental health.

When "Sex Education" premiered in 2019, fans were introduced to Aimee Lou Wood, the actor behind the bubbly and lovable Aimee Gibbs. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Wood to become a fan favorite, with her character winning over the show's audience. Despite sharing the same first name, however, Wood insists that she and Gibbs couldn't have been any more different. "For the longest time, everyone thought I was Aimee Gibbs. But Aimee was, in many ways, the most far away from me," she revealed in an interview with Elle.

After continuing to expand her acting portfolio, in 2025, Wood appeared in the highly anticipated third season of HBO's "The White Lotus," following the star-studded cast of Season 2. On the show, Wood plays Chelsea, the free-spirited girlfriend of Walton Goggins' grumpy "White Lotus" character, Rick. Unlike "Sex Education," Wood sees more similarities between herself and her "White Lotus" character, explaining to Elle that "Chelsea might be the one I feel most claustrophobic with."

Despite her meteoric rise to stardom, however, Wood remains in awe of how far she has come in her career. "It's been so much bigger and more abundant and overwhelming than I ever thought," she admitted. But beyond her on-screen roles, there's much more to Aimee Lou Wood than is obvious. Here's the untold truth of Hollywood's latest rising star.