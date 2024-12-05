Kate Middleton's Expensive Accessory Distracts From Cold Outing With Prince William

On a brisk December 3, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, braved the cold to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife. Middleton, as usual, looked amazing, dressed in deep scarlet-maroon — a hue meant to evoke the colors of Qatar's flag. Due to the plunging winter temperatures, Middleton wisely chose warm leather boots and a gorgeous coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. (Eagle-eyed Royal Family fans will note this is the same woman who designed Middleton's wedding dress.) However, the real star of the show was the gorgeous pearl choker Middleton wore.

The Four-Row Japanese Pearl Choker — which boasts a breezy $29,000 price tag — has a storied history and is often worn by Middleton as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. She paired it nicely with the gorgeous Chanel Art Nouvelle Small Flap Bag. However, the accessories did not completely distract from just how tired and somber both Middleton and Prince William appeared. Although Middleton is well on the road to recovery and her appearance today indicates she is slowly coming back to her royal duties, something still appeared a bit off between the couple.