Kate Middleton Announces End Of Chemo & Everyone Still Has Burning Questions
Kate Middleton shared the happy news that she is now finished with her chemotherapy treatments after revealing her cancer diagnosis in March. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she shared in a poignant Instagram post along with a cinematic video of her spending time with Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The Princess of Wales continued, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes." Middleton added that she would resume her duties and offered hope to others with cancer.
"So happy for you and all of the family. We can't wait to have you back performing duties when you are ready," television commentator Alex Armstrong posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. While Middleton's update was met with joy from fans, her message still stated that she had a long way to go before she is fully healed, and the question of what type of cancer she had still remains unanswered.
Kate Middleton continues to be vague about her cancer diagnosis
After we finally knew what happened to Kate Middleton, many fans wondered what form of cancer she had but she remained tight-lipped about her diagnosis. A Reddit user posted, "In Kate's bench video, she states she had abdominal surgery and then cancer was found, but no other specifics were provided. It could be lymphoma, breast, cervical, anything, but it could also be something minor and easily treatable." The curious poster continued, "If Kate has cancer, what type it is and the severity will depend on the treatment she receives, and either way the public deserve to know." However, after much speculation from the public, Kensington Palace stated (via HuffPost), "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do."
It's also unclear as to what capacity Middleton will be able to perform her royal duties and what the monarchy will look like, especially with King Charles III's prostate cancer diagnosis. "Without Catherine, it all seems rather flat. The future of the monarchy is William and Catherine," the late Princess Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, told Vanity Fair in June. He continued, "So how fragile is the monarchy? Well, it's as fragile as Catherine is and at the moment, we don't know."