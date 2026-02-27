Melania Trump's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Although Melania Trump has long been rumored to have undergone several plastic surgery procedures, she's never actually copped to anything. While speaking to Allure in 2011, the future first lady laid out her reasoning for steering clear of artificial help. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she confirmed. "I think you age naturally — everybody's aging. What's the purpose?" Melania elaborated, "If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me." Basically, as the former model tells it, her beauty is the product of self care. "Early in my modeling career, when I was a teenager I really took care of my skin," she explained. "I didn't get too much sun exposure and I moisturized."

Why does Melania Trump have an alien look?

Melania worked as a model prior to marrying Donald Trump, and she looks considerably different nowadays. While age-related changes happen to everyone, social media is convinced that the first lady is hiding secrets about how she maintains her looks. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user posted side-by-side images of Melania from the past and present, pointing out just how drastically she's evolved over the decades.

To get a better perspective, our sister site The List reached out to Dr. Dan Yamini, a board-certified, Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, from Visthetic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, who acknowledged that, "Melania's face does look like it has transformed significantly over the years." And plastic surgery could indeed be the culprit — especially since, as the expert pointed out, certain things can only be achieved this way.