Melania Trump's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Although Melania Trump has long been rumored to have undergone several plastic surgery procedures, she's never actually copped to anything. While speaking to Allure in 2011, the future first lady laid out her reasoning for steering clear of artificial help. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she confirmed. "I think you age naturally — everybody's aging. What's the purpose?" Melania elaborated, "If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me." Basically, as the former model tells it, her beauty is the product of self care. "Early in my modeling career, when I was a teenager I really took care of my skin," she explained. "I didn't get too much sun exposure and I moisturized."
Melania worked as a model prior to marrying Donald Trump, and she looks considerably different nowadays. While age-related changes happen to everyone, social media is convinced that the first lady is hiding secrets about how she maintains her looks. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user posted side-by-side images of Melania from the past and present, pointing out just how drastically she's evolved over the decades.
To get a better perspective, our sister site The List reached out to Dr. Dan Yamini, a board-certified, Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, from Visthetic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, who acknowledged that, "Melania's face does look like it has transformed significantly over the years." And plastic surgery could indeed be the culprit — especially since, as the expert pointed out, certain things can only be achieved this way.
According to Dr. Dan Yamini, Melania Trump's beauty evolution is at least partly because of some pretty extensive plastic surgery procedures. "The slant of the eyes and the cheekbones upward and pulled back could be explained with a facelift and eyelid surgery designed to shift the cheekbones and the outer corner of the eyes higher and pulled tighter," he told The List. "A face and neck lift will also explain her more chiseled and defined cheeks and jawline." The doctor also revealed that Melania's much narrower nose could "only be achieved with a rhinoplasty."
Her chiseled features could be due to fillers, specifically hyaluronic acid. However, "Fat grafting where her own body fat is injected throughout the face," could also be to blame. Fillers can also plump up the lips, cheeks, and forehead. Dr. Yamini didn't rule out Botox either, which could be the reason why it often seems like the first lady cannot physically emote. Thread lifts, chemical peels, and laser resurfacing could also be key tools in Melania's cosmetic arsenal.
Cost-wise, she likely shelled out anything from $20,000 to $50,000 for each. And yet, the Trumps continue to maintain that the former model simply wakes up like that. In June 2018, Donald Trump claimed that his wife had never had a facelift when addressing speculation about her recent medical procedure. As he quipped, "They couldn't hide that one for long," (via The Week).