The Transformation Of Liv Tyler Has Been Stunning To See

Liv Tyler was born in 1977 to model and singer Bebe Buell — who had a wild past of her own – while the former Playboy playmate was living with rocker Todd Rundgren. In fact, it was Rundgren who was listed on Tyler's birth certificate, despite the fact that Buell had briefly been in a relationship with Steven Tyler at the time of her conception. "As the story goes, [Buell] called Todd and said she was pregnant and he asked her to come home to where they lived in Woodstock in upstate New York," Liv said on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast (via E! News) in 2025. "He very courageously and lovingly said, 'This child needs a father, and I will be the father.'"

Despite the complicated family dynamics lurking just beneath the surface when she was growing up, Liv was primarily raised by the women in her life.

"My mother, grandmother, and my aunt all mothered me," Tyler told Harper's Bazaar in 2012. Growing up, she split her time between Maine and the suburbs of Washington, D.C.; when she was just four months old, Buell sent her to the Pine Tree State to live with a cousin, known to Liv as "Aunt Annie." "I'd live at Annie's and at my mom's pretty much equally," the actress told Vanity Fair in 1997. "I consider Aunt Annie my other mom. I get a lot of my simplicities from her."