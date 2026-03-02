Shady Nicknames Ivanka Trump Has Been Saddled With

It might be easy to come up with several shady nicknames for most of the Trump family, but the ones Ivanka Trump has been saddled with reportedly originated from her own family members and advisers. One of her shadiest nicknames is "Princess Royal." While the name in many ways seems rather obvious, it came to life from a specific event.

According to a report by Vanity Fair, it happened when Donald Trump had Ivanka sit in for him at a 2017 summit event. This, of course, sparked the typical nepo-baby jabs that Ivanka should be quite used to. It seemed that the switch up led to a former Trump adviser saying, "This is not a royal family, and she's not the princess royal." This nickname apparently caught on and led to advisers in the White House using it behind her back.

Unfortunately, her stepmother Melania Trump doesn't seem to have many kind words in defense of Ivanka. This doesn't come as a surprise considering that Melania and Ivanka seemingly don't have the best relationship with each other. As Daily Mail reported, an insider with connections to the family claimed that, "Ivanka will always be a thorn in [Melania's] side." Ouch, emotionally and literally.