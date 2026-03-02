Shady Nicknames Ivanka Trump Has Been Saddled With
It might be easy to come up with several shady nicknames for most of the Trump family, but the ones Ivanka Trump has been saddled with reportedly originated from her own family members and advisers. One of her shadiest nicknames is "Princess Royal." While the name in many ways seems rather obvious, it came to life from a specific event.
According to a report by Vanity Fair, it happened when Donald Trump had Ivanka sit in for him at a 2017 summit event. This, of course, sparked the typical nepo-baby jabs that Ivanka should be quite used to. It seemed that the switch up led to a former Trump adviser saying, "This is not a royal family, and she's not the princess royal." This nickname apparently caught on and led to advisers in the White House using it behind her back.
Unfortunately, her stepmother Melania Trump doesn't seem to have many kind words in defense of Ivanka. This doesn't come as a surprise considering that Melania and Ivanka seemingly don't have the best relationship with each other. As Daily Mail reported, an insider with connections to the family claimed that, "Ivanka will always be a thorn in [Melania's] side." Ouch, emotionally and literally.
Nicknames are common amongst the MAGA crowd and Ivanka has learned from the best
The feeling between the two appears to be mutual, however, as Ivanka Trump has her own nickname for her darling stepmother. According to The New York Times, the Melania Trump biography titled "The Art of Her Deal" written by Mary Jordan details that Ivanka used to call Melania "The Portrait." Ivanka reportedly created this nickname because of Melania's tendency to keep quiet. Jordan's book also claimed that Melania used "The Princess" to describe Ivanka, not too far off from the aforementioned "Princess Royal" nickname.
Ivanka's ability to come up with biting nicknames is likely a skill she inherited from her father, Donald Trump. It appears that if anyone is a political opponent to Donald, they will be awarded with a nickname that tears them to shreds. Who can forget "Little Marco," Donald's nickname for Marco Rubio, which he used in an attempt to belittle the former senator. There's also the unfortunate nickname "Horseface" associated with Stormy Daniels. Despite the copious amount of nicknames Donald has for anyone who's against him, it hasn't stopped the general public from coming up with equally brutal nicknames for the MAGA squadron that they can't quite escape.