13 MAGA Women Who Can't Escape Their Brutal Nicknames
"Make America Great Again" has been a phrase associated with Donald Trump and his political movement since 2015, though most people would agree that America has somehow yet to regain its earlier, perhaps rose-colored greatness. Nonetheless, there are many people who are still part of MAGA, including many women. That's reflected in his administration, with Trump appointing more women to cabinet positions than many presidents. Some of them are among the most outspoken MAGA members. They're also some of the most controversial, as the many brutal nicknames for them have indicated.
While everyone in Trump's administration gets their share of criticism, it's perhaps reflective of America's inherent misogyny that the women are the ones who receive the most vitriolic contempt. Some are lambasted for getting plastic surgery, while others are shamed for going out without makeup. Every aspect of this binary has led to some vicious nicknames for MAGA women.
Kristi Noem
Like many women in Donald Trump's second term, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has a serious case of Mar-a-Lago face, perhaps more than most. It has earned her mockery through nicknames and caricatures (including a brutal parody in a "South Park" episode), but it's really her penchant for performance that has resulted in ridicule.
Noem has spent a good deal of tax money and time producing glossy photo shoots and videos that ostensibly promote her department's agenda (and she's kept some of that money for herself). To many onlookers, though, they just seemed like opportunities for her to play dress-up. This has resulted in a panoply of nicknames for Noem, such as "ICE Barbie," "Bigot Barbie," "Cosplay Kristie," and so on.
Cosplay Kristi pic.twitter.com/vZRkMBiiAL
— Matt Mahler (@onenotthenumber) December 4, 2025
"Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party. These costumes are just getting ridiculous," wrote one person on X, with another adding, "You look ridiculous and plastic. Stop cos playing and act normal." Even members of the MAGA mob have found her behavior cringe-worthy, with Megyn Kelly devoting a segment to it. Blogger JoJoFromJerz put it best: "Everything about Kristi Noem is performance. She is kabuki cruelty, fascism in false lashes. Her DHS 'border visits' are just authoritarian fashion shoots where she can pair genocide chic with Fox News soundbites."
Noem's account of murdering her own puppy, which she somehow thought was a good anecdote to include in her memoir, "No Going Back," has also earned her nicknames. Shooting the dog, a 14-month-old wirehair pointer named Cricket, resulted in the label "puppy-killer" being frequently attached to her name. However, that doesn't seem to be a career-killer in Trump's administration.
Pam Bondi
Attorney General Pam Bondi has received criticism similar to Kristi Noem's, both for her appearance and her behavior. Like Noem, Bondi has been criticized for seemingly prioritizing perception over praxis; she was a guest on Fox News at least 30 times during her first eight months as attorney general. Bondi has received intense animosity from MAGA, with Donald Trump loyalist Laura Loomer helping popularize one of her nicknames by writing on X, "Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday?"
Loomer's X post is filled with comments from angry MAGA members who blame Bondi for not arresting Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, and all their other targets. Far-right MAGA activist Ivan Raiklin clumsily called Bondi "Subverter Scam Blondi," with another so-called patriot chiming in with another nickname on X: "She's not the Attorney General, she's the Appearance General. If I wanted PR fluff, I'd watch a shampoo commercial." Bondi's apparent desire for media exposure earned her a nickname that feels like a spin-off from Noem, "Bootlicker Barbie."
— Suzanne Hatton (@SuzanneHatton4) May 7, 2025
Enmity toward "Pam Blondi" is perhaps one of the last remaining bipartisan issues, with liberals joining conservatives in criticizing Bondi for her poor handling of the Epstein files. California Governor Gavin Newsom took the opportunity to christen her with a new Epstein-related nickname, writing on X, "Pedophile-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files."
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene has earned some wild nicknames as yet another MAGA woman derided by both sides of the political spectrum. The representative from Georgia had been a MAGA firebrand for most of her political career, and while she earned the nickname "Moscow Marjorie" for opposing aid to Ukraine, she was mostly hated by liberals. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first to bombard her with nicknames, the most popular being "Klan Mom."
Greene garnered her most famous nickname from Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett when they exchanged insults during a committee hearing in May 2024. Crockett said that Greene had a "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body," an alliterative nickname that became very popular. Crockett later appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where Kimmel suggested these nicknames for Greene: "Hoagie-Head Horse Hair, Hitler-Happy Hate-Hobbit," "Tank-Top Tramp-Stamp Truck-Stop Traitor-Tot," and "Hulk Hogan-Headed Honey Baked Ham and Legs."
BREAKING: Having grown tired of the taunts of "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body," Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided to take a vacation. pic.twitter.com/pDGGiCNsfp
— 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) May 22, 2024
However, Greene's desire to release the Epstein files created a rift between her and the president. Trump publicly withdrew support from Greene on November 14, 2025, with the first of many Truth Social screeds against his supporter. The next day, Trump adopted a phrase coined by MAGA activist Laura Loomer two months earlier when he wrote on Truth Social, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!"
Trump then awkwardly attempted to coin a new nickname for Greene, writing on Truth Social, "Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left." If you have to parenthetically explain your nickname, it's probably not that good. Then again, it was enough for MAGA die-hards to bombard Greene and her family with death threats.
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no longer that familiar a figure, having separated from former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. in 2024 and been sent to Europe as the ambassador to Greece in 2025. However, she is certainly still a MAGA woman and has been a widely lambasted figure throughout the Trump era. That's mainly because of her infamously loud speech to an empty room at the Republican National Convention in 2020 (at the height of COVID-19), with countless memes and images mocking Guilfoyle as she yelled (via The New Yorker), "The best is yet to come!"
When Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't screaming, she hears it, too. pic.twitter.com/X5GQbGG1j9
— Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) June 6, 2023
Blogger Bill White trended after calling Guilfoyle a "shrieking harpy" in a piece for The Morning Call, for which he received backlash. That hasn't been her only nickname. She was a regular panelist on Fox News for years, where she was allegedly referred to in secret as "Margarita Girl," in reference to her purportedly hard-partying lifestyle. That behavior may be why Fox parted ways with Guilfoyle in 2018, and it may also be why Don Jr. ended his engagement with the party girl.
Guilfoyle has actually embraced nicknames for herself, even pushing them and trying to make fetch happen. Before Don Jr. and Guilfoyle parted ways, they apparently had nicknames for each other, with Guilfoyle supposedly calling Trump's son "Junior Mint" and Don Jr. reportedly calling her "Pooh Bear." She also tried to coin a couple's name for them, the haphazardly conceived "Donberly." Even critics of Guilfoyle probably couldn't give her a nickname more embarrassing than that.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
We live in a fundamentally sexist society, and so just about any woman in the public spotlight will be objectified or shamed in some way. For most MAGA women, the critiques tend to center on their cosmetically similar Mar-a-Lago face, but at the same time, other conservative women have been shamed for doing exactly the opposite. Take Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for example, who was ruthlessly mocked for her appearance. Many people, including the celebrities who hate Sanders, justified this by pointing to her lies as Donald Trump's press secretary and her degrading treatment of the press.
— Paul Dunfee (@lvhothead2483) September 18, 2024
The scandal-ridden Arkansas governor received some of the most brutal nicknames out of all the MAGA women. Many were mere puns on her name, like "Sarah Suckabee Sanders;" others were ideological or cultural, such as "Sarah Huckabilly Slanders," "Hillbilly Hitler," and "Aunt Lydia" (a reference to "The Handmaid's Tale"). Most of the nicknames had something to do with the regional drawl in her voice, indicating some hick sensibility, such as "Sarah Hillbilly-Sanders" and "Possum Queen."
Maybe Sanders' most creative nickname involved "Podiumgate," when she had public records altered to hide the $19,000 of taxpayer money she spent on a lectern. That scandal eventually resulted in the nickname "Hannibal Lectern."
Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is in many ways the complete opposite of her predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders — a 20-something coded as a Fox News blonde nobody would call Possum Queen. Nonetheless, Leavitt has earned her fair share of nicknames, several of which relate to her position in Donald Trump's administration. Early on, Leavitt earned the nickname "Spinmeister" for her ability to avoid questions and give non-answers, along with "KaroLyin' Leavitt."
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and eventual nemesis, gave Leavitt a similar but less polite nickname: "Bulls*** Barbie." Then, when people began associating the acronym TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) with the president, Leavitt was nicknamed "Taco Belle." Even Trump himself has supposedly used a pet name for Leavitt, calling her "honey," something she admitted on the "Ruthless" podcast. It might still be better than "Ku Klux Karoline" or "KKKaroline," two more of her nicknames.
Ku Klux Karoline Leavitt is a disgrace to not only this country but also to the human race. pic.twitter.com/vX1oDXBeiH
— Jeff Grant (@17JeffGrant) October 2, 2025
It's not like Leavitt is totally above all this; she's arguably been crueler to people than they are to her. It's hard to forget the time she was asked a genuine question by the press and responded with a "your mom" joke. Or her vicious message to a reporter (via The Daily Tar Heel): "You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don't tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls*** questions."
Tulsi Gabbard
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is a bit of an outlier among MAGA women. Slammed as a shrewd opportunist, Gabbard was a Democrat who then supported Bernie Sanders before she shifted to the right with a Fox News show and eventually a place in Donald Trump's administration. While she lacked the traditional Mar-a-Lago look of many Republicans, the distinct silver streak running through her dark hair and her general disposition led to her nickname, "Cruella De Vil," a reference to the "101 Dalmatians" villain.
Cruella De Vil Disassociates Herself from Tulsi Gabbard following @wsj Report. "I'm just a conventionally evil cartoon character, not some weirdo cult member having toenail clippings for breakfast." #Thread pic.twitter.com/hPKMOJeW4o
— Whit Stillman (@WhitStillman) January 29, 2025
Gabbard's suspicious sympathies for Syrian and Russian leaders have drawn criticism from the left and right alike, earning her the nickname "Putin's Puppet." The conservative columnist Bret Stephens also coined a nickname for Gabbard in The New York Times that seemed to stick: "The Director of National Idiocy." For the most part, however, Gabbard has managed to avoid any crossfire from the consistent onslaught of slings and arrows that targeted most MAGA women.
Laura Loomer
The seriously shady Laura Loomer is hated by many people in Donald Trump's administration and even more outside the MAGA movement, with many of them labeling her "Loopy Loomer." Trump has nonetheless maintained a weird relationship with Loomer, frequently getting talking points (and conspiracy theories) from her, which has led to the nickname "Trump's Rasputin." Her relentless attempts to get anyone fired who doesn't display total fealty to the president have also had her labeled "Trumpworld Terminator."
Much of the commentary about Loomer has revolved around her appearance. She does have a particularly extreme example of Mar-a-Lago face, which many people have compared to Jigsaw from the "Saw" movies (or the Billy the Puppet character, technically).
Someone called Laura Loomer Jigsaw, and now I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/4WEjaAFWNm
— RommelVFX (@esdi) September 17, 2024
Loomer is an iconoclastic figure in the MAGA world. She is so despised in some cirlces, her name itself could be a cruel nickname to bully someone with. As one person cleverly wrote on X, "The nominative determinism of 'Laura Loomer' is off the charts. The 7th grade nickname for Laura Loomer would be 'Laura Loomer.'"
Erika Kirk
Even newly widowed women aren't safe from brutal nicknames so long as they're a part of MAGA world. Erika Kirk was thrust into the spotlight after the murder of her husband, Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk, and while she initially garnered sympathy, it wasn't long before she was being ridiculed. That's because Erika seemed to launch a kind of publicity campaign after his death, quickly ascending to the CEO position of his company, Turning Points USA, resulting in critics dubbing her things like "Fake Grieving Widow Grifter" and "The Merry Widow."
— Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) October 31, 2025
Things got worse for Erika when, at a Turning Points USA event, she wore skin-tight black leather pants and shared an intimate, long hug with JD Vance, running his hand through his hair throughout. That's after introducing him by saying, according to People, "No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD." This brought a bevy of backlash, with people calling her "The 2nd Mrs. Vance." As one person wrote on X, "The Grieving Widow in Black Leather Pants — is unlikable and has lost the trust of the people."
Megyn Kelly
Presenter Megyn Kelly has had an interesting relationship with MAGA, beginning in its good graces like most employees of Fox News. There, she reportedly developed the nickname "Me-Again" for her tendency to center herself in the news. That seemed to be the case when Donald Trump first ran for president, quickly targeting her with the super-creative nickname, "Crazy Megyn Kelly." Many of his supporters turned against Kelly, who left Fox in early 2017.
.@megynkelly is a pedophile apologist and trash. Her children aren't safe. If you still defend her, same about you.
Vile. Vile. Vile. pic.twitter.com/Yzq3H043kG
— Susan♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) November 13, 2025
Kelly moved to NBC, which turned out to be a disaster, with her show being canceled in 2018. Emerging with her own media company in 2020, Kelly returned and became a staunch MAGA voice. So staunch, in fact, that she attempted to soften the controversy surrounding Trump's relationship with the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Sharing what a supposed insider told her, Kelly said in 2025 (via NPR), "Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile. He was into the barely legal type, like, he liked 15-year-old girls," as if 15 is even close to barely legal. Soon, people were calling her "pedophile apologist," "pedophile defender," "pedo sympathizer," or variations thereof.
Susie Wiles
Susie Wiles stays so far out of the spotlight, you'd be forgiven for thinking she's not even on the stage. She's there, though, working behind the curtains in Donald Trump's second term as White House Chief of Staff, much to the chagrin of his supporters, with some calling her "Swampy Susie" in reference to the so-called swamp which Trump once claimed he'd drain. Wiles has many connections to powerful companies and people, so some hardcore members of MAGA believe that she is part of the so-called "deep state."
Former China Lobbyist Susie Wiles Continues Reign of Terror in Trump's White House
The family at the center of compromising President Trump's first term has managed to further cement their influence in the administration of the 47th president. pic.twitter.com/dDSma5wy4d
— National File (@NationalFile) November 18, 2025
Before Trump's despised decision to give Wiles that position, she worked as his campaign manager throughout his 2024 run for president. Because of her purported aloofness and cold efficiency, Trump has referred to her by the nicknames "Ice Maiden," "Ice Baby," and "Ice Queen." Meanwhile, some have taken to calling her "Golden Girl" because of her grandmotherly image despite her ruthlessness.
Alina Habba
Alina Habba was one of Donald Trump's personal lawyers before he illegally named her the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, and she's been somewhat fortunate with the nicknames. That's probably because she's been perceived as generally incompetent, almost humorously so, and unlike MAGA women with more brutal nicknames, she hasn't really been able to leave her mark on the country or its citizens. She's been called "Alina Habba Habba Habba" because of her looks, and she's been nicknamed "Habba the Jutt" for no discernible reason besides the fact that it's a pun.
Good god, Alina Habba is a HORRENDOUSLY BAD attorney. pic.twitter.com/5ebBmwnEKa
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 17, 2024
As one person wrote on X, "I'm gonna say you can watch 'My Cousin Vinny' and 'Legally Blonde' back-to-back and you'd be ready to do a better trial than Habba." This (and her appearance, as is customary with these things) is partly why she's been dubbed "The Lauren Boebert of Attorneys."
Lauren Boebert
Speaking of Lauren Boebert, the original version has earned some of the more colorful nicknames of MAGA. That's somewhat appropriate, considering she's one of Congress' more colorful personalities. She was relentlessly lambasted after she was recorded on a drunken date in the audience of a "Beetlejuice" production, where she appeared to intimately pleasure her new boyfriend in the seat next to her. This earned her the nickname "Lauren Grope-ert" (from Congressman Jamie Raskin, of all people), among others.
— Andrew Trapani (@Trapper1131) February 28, 2024
Boebert has been regularly nicknamed "BoBo," though not affectionately, and "QBert" in reference to her association with the QAnon conspiracies. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel would regularly nickname her on his show, using terms like "Congress Worm" to describe her. Boebert only made things worse when she called him a pig; as one person wrote on X, "Irony: Bo Bo calling Kimmel a pig when she wallows in the dirt."
When comedian Chelsea Handler guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she called Boebert a variety of names, including "MAGA Moron," "Congress Monster," and "a human tramp stamp." Others preferred simpler nicknames — Marjorie Taylor Greene's term for Boebert was just "little b****," which became popular. Brevity is the soul of wit, as they say.