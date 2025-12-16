13 MAGA Women Who Can't Escape Their Brutal Nicknames

Like many women in Donald Trump's second term, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has a serious case of Mar-a-Lago face, perhaps more than most. It has earned her mockery through nicknames and caricatures (including a brutal parody in a "South Park" episode), but it's really her penchant for performance that has resulted in ridicule.

Noem has spent a good deal of tax money and time producing glossy photo shoots and videos that ostensibly promote her department's agenda (and she's kept some of that money for herself). To many onlookers, though, they just seemed like opportunities for her to play dress-up. This has resulted in a panoply of nicknames for Noem, such as "ICE Barbie," "Bigot Barbie," "Cosplay Kristie," and so on.

"Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party. These costumes are just getting ridiculous," wrote one person on X, with another adding, "You look ridiculous and plastic. Stop cos playing and act normal." Even members of the MAGA mob have found her behavior cringe-worthy, with Megyn Kelly devoting a segment to it. Blogger JoJoFromJerz put it best: "Everything about Kristi Noem is performance. She is kabuki cruelty, fascism in false lashes. Her DHS 'border visits' are just authoritarian fashion shoots where she can pair genocide chic with Fox News soundbites."

Noem's account of murdering her own puppy, which she somehow thought was a good anecdote to include in her memoir, "No Going Back," has also earned her nicknames. Shooting the dog, a 14-month-old wirehair pointer named Cricket, resulted in the label "puppy-killer" being frequently attached to her name. However, that doesn't seem to be a career-killer in Trump's administration.