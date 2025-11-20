Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Earned Some Wild Nicknames
Marjorie Taylor Greene has never shied away from controversy, and on some occasions, that's prompted very snarky backlash. Some of that backlash has come in the form of nicknames ... and let's just say they've been of the memorable variety.
Perhaps one of the best-known (and most brutal) monikers for Greene is "Butch," a shortening of a clapback she received after lashing out at Jasmine Crockett. On the off chance you missed this particular nickname's origin story, in May 2024, Crockett and Greene had clashed at a House Oversight Committee hearing after the former had asked the Georgia politician if she knew why they were there. This, after Greene had arrived late and started off by talking about something unrelated. Not one to keep her emotions in check, Greene made the beef personal, responding with, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading" (via the Associated Press). Enter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who insisted her words be struck. Greene eventually agreed to take her words down, but made it clear she didn't feel an ounce of guilt, announcing, "I'm not apologizing." Shortly thereafter, Crockett got her own back, sweetly asking James Comer, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"
Shocking absolutely no one, the description went viral, and some of Greene's Instagram detractors took to calling her "Butch." That wasn't all, though. Tickled by the exchange, Jimmy Kimmel invited Crockett to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and suggested a few additional nicknames she could use should she have any further drama with Greene in the future. Among his suggested epithets? "Tank-top tramp-stamp truck-stop traitor-tot" and "Hulk Hogan-headed honey-baked ham and legs." Kimmel's nicknames didn't stick quite as well as Crockett's had, but he tried.
Marjorie's Ukraine stance led to some calling her 'Moscow Marjorie'
It's not exactly surprising that Jasmine Crockett and Jimmy Kimmel bestowed savage nicknames upon Marjorie Taylor Greene. After all, Crockett said in her same appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she thought Greene was the least intelligent person in the House of Representatives, and Kimmel's own beef with Greene is storied. However, what was a little shocking was when fellow Republican and former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck referred to her on CNN as "Moscow Marjorie."
Speaking to Erin Burnett for CNN's "Out Front" in early April 2024, Buck criticized Greene for her stance against sending aid to Ukraine. "Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin, and making sure that she is popular, and she is getting a lot of coverage," Buck lamented (via X). Buck repeated the nickname in several more media appearances, telling CNN a few weeks later, "Moscow Marjorie has reached a new low." He went on to say, "I don't even think that Marjorie reaches that level of being a 'useful idiot' here. She is just mouthing the Russian propaganda and really hurting American foreign policy in the process." Talk about yikes.
As with Crockett's nickname for her, Buck's quip caught on; The New York Post even slapped it on its front page with the headline, "Nyet, Moscow Marjorie." The nickname was also repeated by Hakeem Jeffries in a press conference, and author Stephen King referenced the nickname on X. "Republican Ken Buck has dubbed MTG 'Moscow Marjorie,'" wrote King, who has also lashed out at Trump in the past (via Newsweek). Two unflattering nicknames, both shared far and wide ... all that's left to ask is, which of the monikers does Greene prefer?