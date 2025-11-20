Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Earned Some Wild Nicknames

Marjorie Taylor Greene has never shied away from controversy, and on some occasions, that's prompted very snarky backlash. Some of that backlash has come in the form of nicknames ... and let's just say they've been of the memorable variety.

Perhaps one of the best-known (and most brutal) monikers for Greene is "Butch," a shortening of a clapback she received after lashing out at Jasmine Crockett. On the off chance you missed this particular nickname's origin story, in May 2024, Crockett and Greene had clashed at a House Oversight Committee hearing after the former had asked the Georgia politician if she knew why they were there. This, after Greene had arrived late and started off by talking about something unrelated. Not one to keep her emotions in check, Greene made the beef personal, responding with, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading" (via the Associated Press). Enter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who insisted her words be struck. Greene eventually agreed to take her words down, but made it clear she didn't feel an ounce of guilt, announcing, "I'm not apologizing." Shortly thereafter, Crockett got her own back, sweetly asking James Comer, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Shocking absolutely no one, the description went viral, and some of Greene's Instagram detractors took to calling her "Butch." That wasn't all, though. Tickled by the exchange, Jimmy Kimmel invited Crockett to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and suggested a few additional nicknames she could use should she have any further drama with Greene in the future. Among his suggested epithets? "Tank-top tramp-stamp truck-stop traitor-tot" and "Hulk Hogan-headed honey-baked ham and legs." Kimmel's nicknames didn't stick quite as well as Crockett's had, but he tried.