Karoline Leavitt Lets Trump's Pet Name For Her Slip (Cringe Alert)
If the resignation rumors about Karoline Leavitt are true, we honestly couldn't blame her. In just a few short months, the White House press secretary is realizing how tough it is to juggle media inquiries, frequent travels, and new motherhood. Leavitt had to break the news of President Trump's concerning health diagnosis and assure the public that venous insufficiency was no big deal (despite his visibly swollen ankles). But the stressful days and hectic schedule might be worth it if the press secretary was valued by her boss. A recent interview indicates she might not be.
Guesting on the Ruthless Podcast on July 22, Leavitt addressed the conversations she has with Trump before her daily press briefings. "I do my check-in with him and I ask him whatever question is out there that I don't know how he feels on," she said awkwardly. The two discuss how to address the media queries, "and then every time — every time — before I take the podium, he always says, 'Just have fun, honey,'" Leavitt revealed. "Like, those are always his parting words, 'just have fun with it.' He said it to me today before I did a TV interview."
Telling a key staff member to have fun is one thing, but calling her "honey" is, well, not so sweet. The president's use of a pet name says a lot about his feelings toward Leavitt, and the message is far from positive.
It's bee-yond rude to call a coworker 'honey'
The president's penchant for nicknames extends to his own staff and his political opponents. Donald Trump's feud with Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary, reached the point of no return in 2023 when he referred to her as "Milktoast McEnany" on Truth Social. She'd resigned her post long before this, proving Trump's grudges are long-lasting. He seems to have a more cordial relationship with Leavitt, but his nickname for her is equally disrespectful.
According to researchers writing for Fast Company, calling a woman employee by a pet name such as "honey" suggests she isn't as qualified or competent as a male counterpart. "Imagine going to see your male lawyer about writing a contract. How likely are you to refer to him as 'little boy' or 'sweetheart'?" ask Amy Diehl, Ph.D., and Leanne Dzubinski, Ph.D. Given the large age gap between Trump and Leavitt, his nickname also hints he might see her as more of a child than a professional colleague. For those who would excuse the president's name-calling as "just his style" or "just his generation," imagine him addressing, say, Queen Camilla as "honey" or "babe."
On the other hand, Leavitt isn't above offensive language herself. On the podcast, she went on to mention her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre. "I almost feel bad for her, because she had to speak on behalf of a brain-dead president," the press secretary said. Care to say that to Joe Biden's face, Ms. Leavitt?