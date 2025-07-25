Karoline Leavitt Lets Trump's Pet Name For Her Slip (Cringe Alert)

If the resignation rumors about Karoline Leavitt are true, we honestly couldn't blame her. In just a few short months, the White House press secretary is realizing how tough it is to juggle media inquiries, frequent travels, and new motherhood. Leavitt had to break the news of President Trump's concerning health diagnosis and assure the public that venous insufficiency was no big deal (despite his visibly swollen ankles). But the stressful days and hectic schedule might be worth it if the press secretary was valued by her boss. A recent interview indicates she might not be.

Guesting on the Ruthless Podcast on July 22, Leavitt addressed the conversations she has with Trump before her daily press briefings. "I do my check-in with him and I ask him whatever question is out there that I don't know how he feels on," she said awkwardly. The two discuss how to address the media queries, "and then every time — every time — before I take the podium, he always says, 'Just have fun, honey,'" Leavitt revealed. "Like, those are always his parting words, 'just have fun with it.' He said it to me today before I did a TV interview."

Telling a key staff member to have fun is one thing, but calling her "honey" is, well, not so sweet. The president's use of a pet name says a lot about his feelings toward Leavitt, and the message is far from positive.