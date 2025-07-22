Karoline Leavitt Cryptically Hints The Raging Resignation Rumors Aren't Total BS

Karoline Leavitt won tons of admiration for the now-viral photo of herself sitting at her office computer in April 2025, typing out a message with one hand as she cradled Niko in the other. It was an image that seemed to defy the naysayers: Of course women can do it all! Look at how the White House press secretary juggles motherhood and Trumpworld! But, of course, we all know the truth. Like so many moms who work outside the home, Leavitt has had to make compromises. She spends most of her weekdays either in Washington D.C. or traveling with President Donald Trump, jetting back to Palm Beach on the weekends. Though Leavitt bragged about being a "master at multitasking" and even proclaimed that "being a mom helps me be better at my job" (per MSN), she clearly also has help with the basics (there's no way she can deal with a diaper blowout in the middle of a presser about the Epstein files).

Looking at photos of serene living spaces and family mealtimes may be the Trump staffer's way of decompressing after a long day of following the president around and blocking out the haters (plenty of people can't stand Leavitt, for reasons ranging from her inexperience to her messaging). But it could also be her signal that she's ready to focus on being at home with her baby and enjoying newlywed life. Unlike many women, Leavitt notably doesn't have to worry about a financial pinch if she takes a work hiatus; husband Nicholas Riccio owns a highly lucrative real-estate firm. Besides, considering all the controversy surrounding her boss at the moment, it would probably be a relief not to be in charge of the spin anymore.