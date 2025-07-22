Karoline Leavitt Cryptically Hints The Raging Resignation Rumors Aren't Total BS
From the White House to keeping house? Karoline Leavitt has been increasingly showing signs that she's beyond caring about being press secretary — a less polished appearance, snappiness toward reporters — and a pic she posted over the weekend offered the biggest hint yet. On her July 20, 2025, Instagram Stories, Leavitt shared a still-life photo from an unidentified area of her chicly minimalist house. The image featured a vase of flowers, a framed photo of her son, Niko, and two books: "Theology of Home" and "Theology of Home II." For background music, the Trump staffer chose "Little Things," an instrumental piece frequently used to accompany videos of cute babies, pets, and toddlers. It was a post with lots going on beneath the surface.
These titles are a tribute to homemaking, which the authors argue is an underappreciated art. They claim creating a harmonious environment — charming décor, family dinners and lots of entertaining — is both personally and spiritually rewarding. Is Donald Trump's press secretary starting to crave the tradwife life? If so, this would only add fuel to the rumors Leavitt is looking to resign. Becoming the youngest person to hold the prestigious office was a huge accomplishment for her, but it also came at a time when she was celebrating other milestones in her life. When Trump was inaugurated for the second time, her baby was only six months old, and Leavitt had wed Nicholas Riccio, with whom she has a three-decade age gap, days earlier. Mixing a high-pressure job with new motherhood and marriage may be more than she can handle.
Does Leavitt need to take a break from political life?
Karoline Leavitt won tons of admiration for the now-viral photo of herself sitting at her office computer in April 2025, typing out a message with one hand as she cradled Niko in the other. It was an image that seemed to defy the naysayers: Of course women can do it all! Look at how the White House press secretary juggles motherhood and Trumpworld! But, of course, we all know the truth. Like so many moms who work outside the home, Leavitt has had to make compromises. She spends most of her weekdays either in Washington D.C. or traveling with President Donald Trump, jetting back to Palm Beach on the weekends. Though Leavitt bragged about being a "master at multitasking" and even proclaimed that "being a mom helps me be better at my job" (per MSN), she clearly also has help with the basics (there's no way she can deal with a diaper blowout in the middle of a presser about the Epstein files).
Looking at photos of serene living spaces and family mealtimes may be the Trump staffer's way of decompressing after a long day of following the president around and blocking out the haters (plenty of people can't stand Leavitt, for reasons ranging from her inexperience to her messaging). But it could also be her signal that she's ready to focus on being at home with her baby and enjoying newlywed life. Unlike many women, Leavitt notably doesn't have to worry about a financial pinch if she takes a work hiatus; husband Nicholas Riccio owns a highly lucrative real-estate firm. Besides, considering all the controversy surrounding her boss at the moment, it would probably be a relief not to be in charge of the spin anymore.