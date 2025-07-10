Karoline Leavitt's Prim Press Secretary Persona Is Slipping (& We Can Tell She's Beyond Caring)

Interestingly enough, Karoline Leavitt's appearance isn't the only thing suffering as a result of her new devil-may-care attitude. On July 9, she sent a clear and concise message to the American people by way of a post from political media personality and Gen Z cultural/political commentator Xaviaer DuRousseau. Following a visit to the White House, DuRousseau shared a photo on social media of himself posing with Leavitt behind the podium at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. It included some visual clues that Leavitt is feeling a bit frazzled these days: Her silk shirt was almost see-through, her bronzer application looked like a rush job, and her cross necklace was missing.

DuRousseau's post also included the caption, "Just two blondes who love America and hate stupid questions." While Leavitt most likely did not have anything to do with the creation of the caption, she seemingly gave it her seal of approval in the comments section, responding, "So nice to meet you!" Duly noted, Leavitt. Duly noted.

DuRousseau's caption is most likely referencing and doubling down on a heated back-and-forth Leavitt had in the briefing room with a reporter when asked about what kind of protests President Donald Trump supports. "Of course, the president supports peaceful protests. What a stupid question," Leavitt quipped (via CSPAN). As one can imagine, the heated exchange had many speculating that Leavitt was crashing out in real time. "She's not going to be able to take the stress of lying for him much longer..." one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "This woman sure has a short fuse." TBD, we suppose.

