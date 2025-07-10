Karoline Leavitt's Prim Press Secretary Persona Is Slipping (& We Can Tell She's Beyond Caring)
Karoline Leavitt first burst onto the White House scene looking fresh as a daisy in her pastel pressed button-ups and signature pricey cross necklace. During her first few months as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, she was the epitome of prim and proper, wielding nothing but a sharp tongue for members of the traditional media and an endless amount of praise for her boss, DJT. No hint of a binder in sight! "I might bring some notes with me, but my binder is in my brain because I know President Trump's policies, and we have truth on our side at this White House," she proudly revealed during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" (via ABC News).
Alas, these days, it appears Leavitt's carefully curated press secretary persona is starting to wane, and all of Trump's policies in her brain are getting all jumbled up. And unfortunately for Trump and everyone else at the White House, it appears she's past the point of caring. Enter: Leavitt moments that fueled raging resignation rumors. Long gone are the days of her meticulously styled bouncy blond locks — not even a fresh tan could distract from another case of Leavitt's bad bedhead. Perhaps Leavitt really is starting to feel the effects of her high-pressure position.
Karolne Leavitt seemingly double downed on her 'stupid question' remark
Interestingly enough, Karoline Leavitt's appearance isn't the only thing suffering as a result of her new devil-may-care attitude. On July 9, she sent a clear and concise message to the American people by way of a post from political media personality and Gen Z cultural/political commentator Xaviaer DuRousseau. Following a visit to the White House, DuRousseau shared a photo on social media of himself posing with Leavitt behind the podium at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. It included some visual clues that Leavitt is feeling a bit frazzled these days: Her silk shirt was almost see-through, her bronzer application looked like a rush job, and her cross necklace was missing.
DuRousseau's post also included the caption, "Just two blondes who love America and hate stupid questions." While Leavitt most likely did not have anything to do with the creation of the caption, she seemingly gave it her seal of approval in the comments section, responding, "So nice to meet you!" Duly noted, Leavitt. Duly noted.
DuRousseau's caption is most likely referencing and doubling down on a heated back-and-forth Leavitt had in the briefing room with a reporter when asked about what kind of protests President Donald Trump supports. "Of course, the president supports peaceful protests. What a stupid question," Leavitt quipped (via CSPAN). As one can imagine, the heated exchange had many speculating that Leavitt was crashing out in real time. "She's not going to be able to take the stress of lying for him much longer..." one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "This woman sure has a short fuse." TBD, we suppose.