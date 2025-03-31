Karoline Leavitt's Fresh Tan Can't Distract From Another Bad Case Of Bedhead

Unfortunately for Karoline Leavitt, the sun-kissed look hardly erases her glam fails of days past. During her first press briefing under Donald Trump's presidency, she overfilled her brows and donned thick, black eyeliner, distracting from any point she was trying to make. Leavitt's brows have long been a topic of conversation, as she constantly fills them in darker than they should be. Additionally, the transformation of her lips over the years has caused many to speculate that she regularly gets filler.

Leavitt has tried to change up her classic 'do in the past, but she has only come up short. For a period leading up to the 2024 election, Leavitt donned what looked to be a bump-it, the outdated 2000s hair accessory that your aunt would roll up to the family gathering wearing. The press secretary posted a video from a broadcast on NewsMax, where the back of her head looks awfully more voluminous than the rest. Leavitt made the mistake of straightening her hair, and towards the front, it visibly loses the volume of the teased section in the back and makes for an awkward shape that ages Leavitt beyond her years. Hate to break it to her, but she might need to be looking for some younger faces on her glam team.