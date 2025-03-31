Karoline Leavitt's Fresh Tan Can't Distract From Another Bad Case Of Bedhead
Karoline Leavitt once again rolled up to Fox News without running a brush through her hair, and we can't say we're surprised. The White House press secretary made an appearance on the news channel on March 31, 2025, to talk about President Donald Trump's much-discussed third-term endeavor, but all we could focus on was Leavitt's locks and her uneven tan. Maybe she's taking too many notes from Trump's book.
Leavitt donned a sage green blouse for the interview, showing a stark contrast between the top and her much darker skin. More so than that, her red undertones are only exaggerated by the green palette, proving that the tan was not only artificial but also poorly done. She wore her hair as she always does, with an uneven side part and frizzy, unbrushed, messy curls. Even Kimberly Guilfoyle's pitiful extensions are more dynamic than this tired look, but hey, at least her makeup looks somewhat decent this time.
It may be time for Karoline Leavitt to find a new glam team
Unfortunately for Karoline Leavitt, the sun-kissed look hardly erases her glam fails of days past. During her first press briefing under Donald Trump's presidency, she overfilled her brows and donned thick, black eyeliner, distracting from any point she was trying to make. Leavitt's brows have long been a topic of conversation, as she constantly fills them in darker than they should be. Additionally, the transformation of her lips over the years has caused many to speculate that she regularly gets filler.
Leavitt has tried to change up her classic 'do in the past, but she has only come up short. For a period leading up to the 2024 election, Leavitt donned what looked to be a bump-it, the outdated 2000s hair accessory that your aunt would roll up to the family gathering wearing. The press secretary posted a video from a broadcast on NewsMax, where the back of her head looks awfully more voluminous than the rest. Leavitt made the mistake of straightening her hair, and towards the front, it visibly loses the volume of the teased section in the back and makes for an awkward shape that ages Leavitt beyond her years. Hate to break it to her, but she might need to be looking for some younger faces on her glam team.