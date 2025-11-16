Kristi Noem's Mar-A-Lago Face Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
Kristi Noem's jarring transformation has become the norm for what's colloquially known as "Mar-a-Lago face." This growing trend is characterized by extensive cosmetic procedures and obvious enhancements such as fake tans, lashes, and heavy makeup. While often interpreted as a sign of status and loyalty to President Donald Trump, it has also been widely criticized. For many, certain public figures have taken it way too far, and the secretary of homeland security is chief among them. Noem's rumored plastic surgery is certainly head-turning, providing evidence that she may have gone overboard. Her neck alone proves it. As she continues to transform, the White House staffer's face is starting to look disconnected from her body. As the July 2025 photo seen below shows, Noem's neck looks scrunched up, contrasting with the unnatural smoothness of her face.
That doesn't mean she has neglected it, though. On the contrary, a plastic surgeon believes the hefty price tag of Noem's face makeover includes some neck work. Dr. Michael Niccole, the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa from Newport Beach, California, exclusively told Nicki Swift that newer photos of the homeland security secretary reveal not-so-sudden changes. "The skin on her neck appears tighter, her facial contours more defined, and her skin tone and texture are dramatically improved. [...] It's likely she's undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift," he opined. As hard as she tries, Noem's rumored procedures are starting to look slightly too noticeable and a bit disjointed, if you ask us.
Kristi Noem has admitted to some cosmetic procedures
Despite mounting evidence, Kristi Noem hasn't exactly been forthcoming about her plastic surgery work. And yet, Noem has confirmed having extensive dental work done. The context in which she made this admission landed the Trump staffer in hot water, though. In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in March 2024, when Noem was still the governor of South Dakota and an early contender for a cabinet position, she promoted the work of a Texas clinic. Noem revealed she had knocked out all of her front teeth in a biking accident several years prior, but only recently found the time to get them properly fixed. "The team here [at Smile Texas] was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have," she enthused.
Social media users immediately questioned whether she was even allowed to engage in this sort of promotional campaign. "Is this parody or did she really just post an ad for a teeth company? Not to mention not disclosing it as such," one asked. Just a few days later, consumer advocacy group Travelers United filed a lawsuit against Noem that accused her of promoting a service without disclosing financial ties with the company. The suit was dismissed two months later. "To be clear, I never received compensation for any alleged 'advertisements,'" the homeland security secretary proclaimed on X, characterizing the legal action as a character assassination.