Kristi Noem's Mar-A-Lago Face Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

Kristi Noem's jarring transformation has become the norm for what's colloquially known as "Mar-a-Lago face." This growing trend is characterized by extensive cosmetic procedures and obvious enhancements such as fake tans, lashes, and heavy makeup. While often interpreted as a sign of status and loyalty to President Donald Trump, it has also been widely criticized. For many, certain public figures have taken it way too far, and the secretary of homeland security is chief among them. Noem's rumored plastic surgery is certainly head-turning, providing evidence that she may have gone overboard. Her neck alone proves it. As she continues to transform, the White House staffer's face is starting to look disconnected from her body. As the July 2025 photo seen below shows, Noem's neck looks scrunched up, contrasting with the unnatural smoothness of her face.

Pool/Getty

That doesn't mean she has neglected it, though. On the contrary, a plastic surgeon believes the hefty price tag of Noem's face makeover includes some neck work. Dr. Michael Niccole, the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa from Newport Beach, California, exclusively told Nicki Swift that newer photos of the homeland security secretary reveal not-so-sudden changes. "The skin on her neck appears tighter, her facial contours more defined, and her skin tone and texture are dramatically improved. [...] It's likely she's undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift," he opined. As hard as she tries, Noem's rumored procedures are starting to look slightly too noticeable and a bit disjointed, if you ask us.