Cozy Pics Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Won't Help Affair Rumors

Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem just can't shake their simmering affair rumors. The pair has faced cheating allegations since 2019, when they were spotted buying a dog together in South Dakota while Noem still served as the state's governor. At the time, Lewandowski was one of Noem's top political advisors. In 2026, their professional relationship remains nearly the same as Noem serves as Homeland Security secretary with Lewandowski as a chief advisor. Lewandowski initially wanted to serve as her chief of staff, but President Donald Trump allegedly rejected this proposal due to their romantic relationship. The pair seems comfortable together, as captured in the 2019 photo below at the kennel where they chose the aforementioned puppy.

Noem is married to Bryon Noem, who operates Noem Insurance out of Castlewood, South Dakota. The couple first met in high school and married when Noem was only 20, later having three children together. Bryon often refrains from interviews and maintains a low profile, possibly to avoid the humiliating rumors surrounding his marriage. Meanwhile, Lewandowski is married to Alison Lewandowski, who lives in New Hampshire with their four children. With both their partners conveniently living in different states far from Washington, D.C., it is hard to say what Noem and Lewandowski may be getting away with in the nation's capital. Despite both of their long-term marriages and their adamant denial of an affair, cozy photographs of Noem and Lewandowski have added fuel to the allegations that are only growing in the media.