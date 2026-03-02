Cozy Pics Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Won't Help Affair Rumors
Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem just can't shake their simmering affair rumors. The pair has faced cheating allegations since 2019, when they were spotted buying a dog together in South Dakota while Noem still served as the state's governor. At the time, Lewandowski was one of Noem's top political advisors. In 2026, their professional relationship remains nearly the same as Noem serves as Homeland Security secretary with Lewandowski as a chief advisor. Lewandowski initially wanted to serve as her chief of staff, but President Donald Trump allegedly rejected this proposal due to their romantic relationship. The pair seems comfortable together, as captured in the 2019 photo below at the kennel where they chose the aforementioned puppy.
Noem is married to Bryon Noem, who operates Noem Insurance out of Castlewood, South Dakota. The couple first met in high school and married when Noem was only 20, later having three children together. Bryon often refrains from interviews and maintains a low profile, possibly to avoid the humiliating rumors surrounding his marriage. Meanwhile, Lewandowski is married to Alison Lewandowski, who lives in New Hampshire with their four children. With both their partners conveniently living in different states far from Washington, D.C., it is hard to say what Noem and Lewandowski may be getting away with in the nation's capital. Despite both of their long-term marriages and their adamant denial of an affair, cozy photographs of Noem and Lewandowski have added fuel to the allegations that are only growing in the media.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are causing problems in Washington
Rumors of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's affair are nothing new. Eyewitnesses recall Noem and Lewandowski making out in the Hyatt Regency Orlando's hotel bar during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," a source told the New York Post in 2023, describing the pair getting "handsy" despite the audience of 100 to 200 people. "It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around. I remember I saw it with my own eyes and a couple other people saw it and the blatantness was absurd."
The source went on to add, "This has been a known, open thing and we've all been waiting for it to blow up at some point." Former Trump operative Charles Johnson told the Daily Mail that he witnessed Noem and Lewandowski flirting and affectionately touching each other at a Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) event in August 2020. Their frequent travel together, including on private planes, has also aroused suspicions.
In early 2026, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin came to their defense, stating to the Independent, "This department doesn't waste time with salacious, baseless gossip — we have actual work to do keeping the American homeland and its citizens safe." McLaughlin announced her resignation from the DHS shortly after. Noem and Lewandowski didn't even bother to deny the allegations themselves when the Daily Mail reached out for comment, instead attacking the outlet for the timing of publication.