Tragic Details About Rebecca Gayheart Are Heartbreaking

The following article includes mentions of suicidal thoughts, mental health issues, and addiction.

Rebecca Gayheart's roots bear no resemblance to the glamorous life of her adulthood. Born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky, her blue-collar parents often struggled to make ends meet. "I grew up dirt poor," she said on the "Only One in the Room" podcast in 2019. But she had a loving family who supported her big dreams despite their modest means. At 15, she left Hazard for New York City and never looked back. She fulfilled her childhood ambitions, but the journey wasn't easy. Gayheart experienced plenty of tragedies, from a tragic car accident to marital issues and deaths of loved ones.

In February 2026, Gayheart mourned the tragic death of Eric Dane, the father of her two daughters. Dane announced he had been diagnosed with ALS in April 2025. Even though he had a girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, the "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria" star remained legally married to Gayheart. Besides, the two were close. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the family statement about his death read (via People).

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum continued to show up for Dane, giving us all a lesson in co-parenting. "I am definitely trying to show [our daughters] that we show up for people no matter what," she said on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen" podcast in November 2025. "He is our family." Dane's death may be one of the most difficult events of her life, but it certainly wasn't the only one.