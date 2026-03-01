Red Flags In Pawn Stars Rick Harrison's Failed Marriages
Rick Harrison just took his fourth turn walking down the aisle to tie the knot with Angie Polushkin, and while the two seem happy together, there are some signs in Harrison's past marriages that hint that this might not be forever and always.
The "Pawn Stars" icon has been married four times so far, with his first run-around with Kim Harrison between 1982 and 1985. The couple welcomed two sons, Corey and the late Adam, during their short marriage. Not long after they got divorced, Harrison got married again to a woman named Tracy, and together, they had a son named Jake. The reality TV star's second marriage lasted notably longer than the first, with the two married from 1986 to 2011. Harrison wasn't without a partner for long, as in 2013, he tied the knot for the third time to a woman named DeAnna Burditt, and they were together until their divorce in 2020.
After his third divorce, Harrison seemed to take a short break from committed relationships, eventually finding another woman he believed to be "the one," Polushkin, and the new couple intends to stay together forever. Despite Harrison's happy and optimistic attitude going into all of his marriages, we picked up on some major red flags.
Rick goes from zero to committed very quickly
While Rick Harrison's four marriages have happened over the course of 40 years or so, it's undeniable that the "Pawn Stars" star likes to dive headfirst into new relationships, with the timeline from meeting to marriage being surprisingly short. Harrison hasn't gone into detail about how his first two marriages started, but as for the third and fourth ones, they have been in the public eye.
For his third marriage with DeAnna Burditt, United Press International reported that the couple met around a year before their engagement, in early 2011. "The third time is the charm," claimed Harrison when their engagement was announced in February 2012. The couple didn't spend too much time planning their wedding, and in July 2013, just over a year later, they were married. Ahead of tying the knot for the third time, Harrison said, according to People, "I just had no idea there was so much involved. I just thought you got a cake, had a party, buy a keg." They stayed together for a long time, but once the divorce was finalized in 2020, Harrison was moving on.
Like with Burditt, once Harrison thought he found love again when he started dating Angie Polushkin, he went full throttle with their relationship. In June 2024, Harrison told People that they met six months earlier, adding, "We've been in Europe the last couple of weeks celebrating her birthday." Not even a year later, Harrison proposed to Polushkin two times. TMZ reported that he first popped the question in his living room, going for a redo not long after at a winery. Keeping the impressive speed up, Harrison and Polushkin got married in Las Vegas in January 2026.
Rick won't admit the benefit of prenups
Some fans of Rick Harrison and "Pawn Stars" might be surprised to learn that the TV star has never had a prenuptial agreement with any of his four wives. In a revealing interview with Graham Bensinger in early 2025, the journalist asked Harrison about his refusal to have prenups. Harrison insisted that he doesn't mind the aftermath of his earlier marriages and still won't have one in the future.
Harrison responded to the inquiry by telling Bensinger, "I'm happy... And every time I thought it was forever, okay?" Specifically commenting on the loss of money when the marriages ended, he added, "You know what, you can take half my money, and I can still live like a king for the rest of my life." Considering how much the "Pawn Stars" cast are worth, this isn't too hard to believe. While Harrison seemed confident and assured in his stance, Bensinger tried to call him out, noting, "I have been told, when it comes to your personal life, you're confrontation-averse." Harrison admitted that it was true, replying, "Yes, I am... If it doesn't work out, like, 'See ya.'"
Although it seems like Harrison sees this perspective as a positive, he could probably avoid a lot of hardship if he just asked for a prenup before walking down the aisle again. But considering his all-in attitude, he might not want to admit that the relationship has a chance to fail (again).
Rick kept his third divorce a secret
Everything between Rick Harrison and his third wife, DeAnna Burditt, seemed to be going smoothly for many years. Because of this, it was a major surprise for fans when reports came out in 2021 that the two had already been divorced for a year.
TMZ broke the news in August 2021, calling it a "hush-hush" divorce. According to legal documents the publication obtained, Harrison filed for divorce from Burditt on July 1, 2020, in Nevada. But what also had eyebrows raising was the statement in the filings that hinted at the reason behind the split when it said that Harrison and Burditt's "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage." Ouch.
While Burditt first reacted to the divorce filings with a request for alimony, it seems like the former couple quickly figured things out, finalizing the divorce in September 2020. Neither Harrison nor Burditt shared the news of their split publicly, which is a little surprising considering the former's very public-facing life. But the "Pawn Stars" star shared a quick comment on the divorce with TMZ, saying that the marriage "didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision." The question now is, if Harrison and Polushkin ever get divorced, will fans know about it?