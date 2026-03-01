Red Flags In Pawn Stars Rick Harrison's Failed Marriages

Rick Harrison just took his fourth turn walking down the aisle to tie the knot with Angie Polushkin, and while the two seem happy together, there are some signs in Harrison's past marriages that hint that this might not be forever and always.

The "Pawn Stars" icon has been married four times so far, with his first run-around with Kim Harrison between 1982 and 1985. The couple welcomed two sons, Corey and the late Adam, during their short marriage. Not long after they got divorced, Harrison got married again to a woman named Tracy, and together, they had a son named Jake. The reality TV star's second marriage lasted notably longer than the first, with the two married from 1986 to 2011. Harrison wasn't without a partner for long, as in 2013, he tied the knot for the third time to a woman named DeAnna Burditt, and they were together until their divorce in 2020.

After his third divorce, Harrison seemed to take a short break from committed relationships, eventually finding another woman he believed to be "the one," Polushkin, and the new couple intends to stay together forever. Despite Harrison's happy and optimistic attitude going into all of his marriages, we picked up on some major red flags.