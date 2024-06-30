Who Is Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Dating? Meet Angie Polushkin, A Nurse Almost 20 Years His Junior

Rick Harrison has haggled his way into the heart of Angie Polushkin. The "Pawn Stars" head honcho and his new love interest had already been appearing on each other's Instagram pages for months when Harrison made their relationship tabloid official. "Angie and I met 6 months ago, and she is a nurse in Las Vegas," he told People.

Like her 59-year-old boyfriend, Polushkin is a business owner. The 41-year-old currently works as an aesthetic nurse injector and operates a mobile service called Forever 23 Beauty. It brings cosmetic injectables to the door of its clients, where an expert (presumably Polushkin) administers them.

Polushkin has a profile on the talent website Backstage, where her full first name is listed as Agripina. She used to work as a travel nurse and has documented some of her journeys on Instagram, including a trek from Florida to New Jersey in 2020. "Hopefully I can be one of the many nurses in one of these crisis locations to help beat the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote. Polushkin is an Alaska native, and she also took an extraordinarily long road trip from her home state to Florida in January 2020 — that's a three-day drive! She and her new boyfriend have done quite a bit of traveling together as well. They celebrated Harrison's birthday in March 2024 by touring the Grand Canyon in a helicopter, and they've also gone on several Sin City adventures. However, some fans didn't find one of their experiences very romantic.