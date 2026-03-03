Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Sarah Palin's Reputation

Many politicians have been caught cheating over the years, but does that include former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin? Well, there has never been any actual proof that Sarah cheated on her ex-husband, Todd Palin, before their messy divorce in 2019. However, she definitely attracted affair rumors, which threatened her political career, about a decade earlier. In case you missed things (or were simply too distracted by Tina Fey's hilarious "SNL" impersonations of Sarah during the late '00s), we're gonna bring you up to speed.

So, back in 2008, when Sarah still had starry-eyed dreams of becoming the vice president, underneath John McCain, the National Enquirer published a story claiming that she'd betrayed Todd by sleeping with his best friend. The story spawned backlash so great, McCain's team was forced to intervene. "The smearing of the Palin family must end," said one of his reps (via Brisbane Times). "The allegations contained on the cover of the National Enquirer insinuating that Gov. Palin had an extramarital affair are categorically false."

This story has never been confirmed, and Sarah has never addressed it. Three years later, another affair rumor popped up, giving her another chance to defend herself.