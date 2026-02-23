The Messiest Parts Of Sarah Palin's Divorce

Famous people appear to do divorce differently. Remember when Phil Collins was accused of informing his second wife, Jill Tavelman, that she was about to be his second ex-wife by fax machine? Well, Sarah Palin was also left blindsided when she received a similar message via a slightly more modern, but still hugely insulting, method of communication.

In 2019, the former governor of Alaska (who has enjoyed quite the transformation over the years) revealed in an interview with Family Talk Christian ministry founder James Dobson that she learned her husband, Todd Palin, wanted out through an email. Sarah had been perusing her inbox as normal when she spotted the offending notice, which apparently came completely out of the blue, sent from her then-husband's lawyers.

Three months later, Todd's filing was made official. "It was devastating," Sarah told Dobson (via People) about this particular development. "I thought I got shot." Addressing the listeners of Dobson's podcast, she added, "I'm sure so many of you either, maybe you've been through it or you have people whom you love, you've witnessed how horrible it is. But I just think, wow, maybe except for the death of a child, I don't know what could be more ... Yeah, it hurts."