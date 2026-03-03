Pam Bondi Has A Scandalous Age-Gap Relationship Under Her Belt

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has a messy dating history, and it includes one of those age-gap relationships so common among politicians. She was married and divorced twice before the age of 37. Her first marriage to Garret Barnes was short-lived, lasting less than two years after their 1990 wedding. Her second marriage to Scott Fitzgerald lasted longer; she was married to the Tampa businessman from 1997 to 2002. In 2017, she started dating her long-term partner and real estate investor, John Wakefield.

Before her relationship with Wakefield, she had a mysterious age-gap relationship with Tampa ophthalmologist Greg Henderson, who was 15 years her senior. When they first started dating, Henderson was already a widower with four children after his wife, Kathy, passed away in 2002. Given their age difference, Henderson had lived a much different life than Bondi, who never had children.

Bondi has been notoriously private about her romantic life throughout her many different relationships, especially with her two ex-husbands, whom the media knows very little about. This left the public to speculate just how far Bondi and Henderson's relationship ultimately went before it fell apart. Senator Paula Dockery ignited marriage rumors between them in a series of 2012 Facebook posts captioned, "The blushing bride serving punch to her friends on Cayman Air," and, "The plane is filled with her wedding party," hinting at their upcoming nuptials (via The Palm Beach Post). While the media reasonably suspected the pair may have held a secret wedding in 2012, sources can only confirm that they were engaged at that time.