Trump Might've Accidentally Exposed That Pam Bondi Is Secretly Married

When introducing Pam Bondi as his new attorney general, Donald Trump may have spilled the beans on her being secretly married to her longtime partner. Bondi has been romantically linked to John Wakefield since 2017, but outside the occasional Instagram post, the pair have kept their relationship under wraps. Bondi has been married twice, and she divorced her second husband in 2002. She was not believed to have tied the knot with Wakefield, but Trump let a detail slip that might have let the cat out of the bag.

The moment came during Bondi's swearing-in as attorney general, as Wakefield stood holding a bible for the ceremony. Trump tried to compliment Bondi's partner, and in the process may have revealed the true nature of the couple's relationship. "I just want to introduce her handsome husband," the President said (via Fox News). "I hate being around him; he looks too good, and he's been a tremendous factor with Pam, and just a beautiful relationship," he added at the podium. Neither Bondi nor Wakefield seemed to mind that Trump referred to him as her "husband," as they both cracked up at Trump's cheeky comment.

Besides Trump's slip of the tongue, there had been other signs that Bondi and Wakefield were married. Multiple photos of the couple at events showed them wearing wedding bands. One such occurrence dated back to an Instagram carousel Bondi posted in December 2018 when she visited the White House around the holidays with Wakefield. In one slide of that post, Bondi appeared to have an engagement ring on her hand as she posed in the Oval Office alongside her beau. Plus, a snap she uploaded to Instagram in June 2022 of the couple dressed in formal wear showed Wakefield with a ring on his left hand.