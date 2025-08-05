Shady Things About Pam Bondi

While Pam Bondi has been a successful prosecutor and attorney for decades, she really became a household name in July 2025. This was when she essentially became the mascot for the infamous Jeffrey Epstein scandal. There are myriad conspiracies surrounding the sex offender's death and the so-called "client list" that could implicate various public figures, and Bondi was one of many government officials who promised to release the bombshell Epstein documents. In February 2025, Bondi told Fox News that the Epstein files were "sitting on [her] desk right now to review."

After months of such promises, Attorney General Bondi and the Justice Department disappointed Trump's base by concluding that there actually was no client list and that Epstein did indeed die by suicide. This created an immediate rift within the MAGA movement, with even Trump's biggest supporters criticizing the lack of transparency. While many people have been subject to the wrath of MAGA for the handling of the Epstein scandal, Bondi has become its main poster child and scapegoat du jour.

Despite this, Trump has vociferously defended Bondi, writing in an apoplectic and epic July 12 Truth Social post, "They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening," before writing in all-caps, "LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE'S GREAT!" Of course, this is only one controversy in Bondi's career.