Pam Bondi Will Never Live These Salacious Rumors Down

Between non-stop plastic surgery rumors and never-ending questions about her love life, some of the chatter surrounding U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just isn't going away. And, while some of what's out there is a little unrelated to her position, it's kind of understandable why other aspects (like her personal life) have raised a ton of eyebrows.

We'll start with those cosmetic surgery claims. Born in 1965, Bondi was 59 when she was sworn in as attorney general — but she certainly didn't look it. On the contrary, many were blown away by just how young the former Florida attorney general looked. Enter the rumors that she'd had a little work done — and more than a few haters. "Plastic surgery and Botox is Pam Bondi's skincare regimen," wrote one critic on X, previously Twitter. "Pam Bondi looks like she's had tons of plastic surgery, and it doesn't look good," another complained.

It's worth noting that experts on the matter have disagreed over whether or not Bondi has actually had anything done. While plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian commended whoever was responsible for her subtle tweaks on X, plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce Hermann shared in his "Nip Talk Show" that he wasn't certain she'd gone under the knife. "I think she's probably leaned more towards non-surgical stuff," he mused, explaining that her youthful appearance could all come down to Botox and subtle fillers. Unsurprisingly, Bondi has decided not to address all the commentary, and TBH, we're not expecting that to change. What's more, even if she has had anything done — surgical or otherwise — compared to many of the other MAGA higher-ups (we draw your attention to Matt Gaetz's cosmetic transformation), Bondi has much more natural-looking results that are kind of a breath of fresh air.

