Pam Bondi Will Never Live These Salacious Rumors Down
Between non-stop plastic surgery rumors and never-ending questions about her love life, some of the chatter surrounding U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just isn't going away. And, while some of what's out there is a little unrelated to her position, it's kind of understandable why other aspects (like her personal life) have raised a ton of eyebrows.
We'll start with those cosmetic surgery claims. Born in 1965, Bondi was 59 when she was sworn in as attorney general — but she certainly didn't look it. On the contrary, many were blown away by just how young the former Florida attorney general looked. Enter the rumors that she'd had a little work done — and more than a few haters. "Plastic surgery and Botox is Pam Bondi's skincare regimen," wrote one critic on X, previously Twitter. "Pam Bondi looks like she's had tons of plastic surgery, and it doesn't look good," another complained.
It's worth noting that experts on the matter have disagreed over whether or not Bondi has actually had anything done. While plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian commended whoever was responsible for her subtle tweaks on X, plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce Hermann shared in his "Nip Talk Show" that he wasn't certain she'd gone under the knife. "I think she's probably leaned more towards non-surgical stuff," he mused, explaining that her youthful appearance could all come down to Botox and subtle fillers. Unsurprisingly, Bondi has decided not to address all the commentary, and TBH, we're not expecting that to change. What's more, even if she has had anything done — surgical or otherwise — compared to many of the other MAGA higher-ups (we draw your attention to Matt Gaetz's cosmetic transformation), Bondi has much more natural-looking results that are kind of a breath of fresh air.
Pam Bondi's love life has long been up for debate
Next up, Pam Bondi's love life. In addition to being twice divorced, the attorney general got engaged to boyfriend Greg Henderson back in 2012, then quietly split from him sometime after their destination wedding fail (more on all that in a sec). As with her divorces, Bondi hasn't shared any details explaining why she and Henderson split. What we do know, though, is that at some point, she began dating John Wakefield — and according to Donald Trump, they're also husband and wife. Granted, neither Bondi nor Wakefield has actually claimed to be married themselves.
While it's certainly not unheard of for political figures to have had a few stabs at marriage (obviously, we're talking about Donald third-time's-a-charm Trump, but he isn't the only president to have had more than one wife), it's likely a lot of the interest in Bondi's love life stems from her stance on gay marriage, or more specifically, gay divorce. As some may remember, back in 2014, a gay woman tried to divorce her former partner, only to be denied the right to do so — something Bondi supported. In response to the denial, Heather Brassner shared a statement saying, in part, "Could she imagine what it would be like if she wasn't allowed to divorce her first two husbands? Pam Bondi got her two divorces. Why can't I get my one?" (via CBS News). Touché.
Miami New Times also ran a piece shading Bondi for her stance at the time, repeatedly pointing out that her relationships had been anything but traditional. Talk about an understatement there.
Pam's wedding to Greg Henderson was mysteriously called off
We promised we'd circle back to Greg Henderson, and here we are. Some may remember that back in 2012, Pam Bondi made headlines for the wedding that seemed to have been called off at the last minute.
As a refresher, in May 2012, the Tampa Bay Times revealed that Bondi, Henderson, and close to 70 guests had headed to the Cayman Islands for a wedding. That had been confirmed by an eagle-eyed blogger who'd seen snaps of Bondi handing out drinks to her wedding party aboard the plane posted to Facebook. The blogger called the Ritz-Carlton to see if they were hosting the nuptials, and the hotel confirmed that to be the case at the time — though the following day, that was denied. Cue the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and the famous "Who said that?" scene.
To her credit, Bondi did confirm that she and Henderson's wedding had been rescheduled, though she didn't share any details. Plus, her then-fiancé made it clear that even without the wedding, he and Bondi were still together, telling the Tampa Bay Times, "We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other." As for the guests, the vast majority stayed mum on the situation. That said, Dick Greco — the former Tampa mayor — told the outlet that not everyone had known of the change in plans, and that he'd learned of it at some point during his journey to the Cayman Islands. As for the reason why everything had been rescheduled, Greco didn't let on that he knew, but mused that it could have had something to do with Bondi's then-betrothed wanting to be married in his own church. More than a decade on (and with the relationship clearly over altogether), that has never been confirmed or denied.
Pam Bondi's links to Qatar have raised a lot of eyebrows
Switching gears to the rumors surrounding Pam Bondi's professional life, Donald Trump taking the Qatari government up on its offer of a luxury plane has caused a ton of uproar — and, as the person who signed off on it, Pam Bondi has been on the receiving end of a ton of questions. In particular, many have pointed out her own past links to the Qatari government as a lobbyist for the country.
Though Senator Chuck Schumer didn't touch on Bondi's history with Qatar, he certainly did slate her for having "personally signed off on this clearly unethical deal." Schumer went on to slate the move as corrupt, describing her singing off on it as a "blatantly inept decision." Another vocal critic was Senator Dick Durbin, who pointed out that Bondi had said she would use ethics officials to decide a way forward but that the officials had subsequently been replaced by "political appointees beholden to the attorney general." In other words, a whole lot of yikes.
Bondi did not respond to the criticisms from Schumer or Durbin — and as with all the scandals involving her private life, we wouldn't bank on that changing.
Some have claimed Pam Bondi doesn't deserve her new role
On to perhaps the most salacious rumor of all (and one we're going to call out ourselves), something else Pam Bondi has had to contend with since becoming the U.S. Attorney General is damning (read: blatantly misogynistic) claims regarding how she got her new role. A quick scroll through Bondi's Instagram comment sections is all it takes to see the accusations that she and Donald Trump had an, ahem, entanglement in exchange for her new role.
It's certainly not surprising that not everyone is a Bondi fan. After all, she has been accused of corruption and being a puppet for Trump. On top of that, many were furious when it emerged that she'd reinstated Mel Gibson's Second Amendment rights, despite him previously having lost them in the wake of his messy split from ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. Plus, as mentioned, Bondi also has a history of discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community and is vehemently opposed to gay marriage and gay adoption.
All that said, accusing Bondi of performing sexual favors for her promotion to U.S. Attorney General isn't not sexist because she has a shady side. Unless we're keeping the same energy for Trump's other questionable hires (Fox News alum Pete Hegseth comes to mind), let's stick to the rumors that are plausible.