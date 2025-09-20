Pam Bondi Got A Brutal Backhanded Compliment From Trump About Her Looks
Um, thanks? Reality television star turned politician President Donald Trump left no stone unturned during his unprecedented three-and-a-half-hour cabinet meeting on August 26, 2025. Unfortunately for Attorney General Pam Bondi, that also included serving up a brutal backhanded compliment about her looks — and no, it had nothing to do with the rampant plastic surgery rumors that plague her, her greasy hair, or that yellow grandma pantsuit disaster she was caught wearing in May.
In the very same breath as declaring that Chuck Schumer looked like he had "aged a hundred years," the president was adamant that he prefers to avoid discussing people's physical appearance. And that's when he threw the hammer down: "I look at Pam. I would never say she's beautiful," he proclaimed. "Because that would be the end of my political career," he explained. Well, uh, alrighty then.
Trump: I look at Pam and I would never say she was beautiful because that would be the end of my political career pic.twitter.com/B5ybr0QzoL
As one can imagine, many took note of Trump's comments and immediately seized the opportunity to call him out on his doublespeak and lack of basic etiquette all at the same time. "'I would never say it' (as he says it)" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Does it anyway, makes it extra creepy."
President Donald Trump has publicly called many women beautiful — including Pam Bondi
Ironically, President Donald Trump has actually directly and indirectly referred to Pam Bondi as "beautiful" on more than one occasion. Even prior to appointing Bondi as his attorney general, he made it clear that he was a big fan of her. In response to an X post penned by real estate agent and television personality Katrina Campins in November 2019, wherein she referred to Bondi as "a beautiful lady," Trump replied, "I agree Katrina, Pam Bondi is a great woman!" Then, in March 2025, he really piled on the compliments, referring to his attorney general as a "beautiful, strong, wonderful woman," while speaking at a Women's History Month event at the White House.
Alas, it's not just Bondi that Trump has publicly called "beautiful." During a signing ceremony in the Oval Office in June, he told White House correspondent Hariana Veras that she was "beautiful." He quickly followed up the compliment by saying, "and you're beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you."
On the contrary, the president has also been openly critical of women's appearances. During a conversation with Elon Musk on X on August 12, 2024, Trump seized the opportunity to deliver a backhanded compliment at the expense of his political opponent, then-vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. "I saw a picture of her on TIME magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing and actually looked very much like our great first lady, Melania. ... She didn't look like Kamala," he said (via ABC News). Then, on August 19, he further doubled down on his sentiments, telling a crowd of rally supporters that he was "much better looking" than Harris (via ABC News).