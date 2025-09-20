Pam Bondi Got A Brutal Backhanded Compliment From Trump About Her Looks

Um, thanks? Reality television star turned politician President Donald Trump left no stone unturned during his unprecedented three-and-a-half-hour cabinet meeting on August 26, 2025. Unfortunately for Attorney General Pam Bondi, that also included serving up a brutal backhanded compliment about her looks — and no, it had nothing to do with the rampant plastic surgery rumors that plague her, her greasy hair, or that yellow grandma pantsuit disaster she was caught wearing in May.

In the very same breath as declaring that Chuck Schumer looked like he had "aged a hundred years," the president was adamant that he prefers to avoid discussing people's physical appearance. And that's when he threw the hammer down: "I look at Pam. I would never say she's beautiful," he proclaimed. "Because that would be the end of my political career," he explained. Well, uh, alrighty then.

Trump: I look at Pam and I would never say she was beautiful because that would be the end of my political career pic.twitter.com/B5ybr0QzoL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

As one can imagine, many took note of Trump's comments and immediately seized the opportunity to call him out on his doublespeak and lack of basic etiquette all at the same time. "'I would never say it' (as he says it)" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Does it anyway, makes it extra creepy."