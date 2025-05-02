Pam Bondi's Yellow Grandma Pantsuit Disaster Puts Her True Age On Blast
On May 1, 2025, President Donald Trump honored the National Day of Prayer by hosting a religious ceremony at the White House. Naturally, Attorney General Pam Bondi was in attendance, and it seems safe to say her yellow pantsuit stole the show — just for all the wrong reasons. While Trump was using the occasion to praise himself for what he deems stunning accomplishments and rehashed his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, Bondi stood out among the crowd in similar fashion to Trump's bad tan job.
The attorney general usually opts for more neutral colors. When she was sworn in, she opted for a tweed suit and skirt in classic black and white. Plaid and brown blazers along with neutral coats seem to be her signature style, but she's stepped out of her comfort zone more than once. The National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House was one of them, only, it made her look her age for once (she's 59). Bondi's been caught wearing inappropriate outfits in the past, and her yellow pantsuit can now be added to the list.
It seems clear yellow isn't her color, at least according to the general public — Bondi's previously been called out for looking worse than ever when she wore a mustard-colored jacket while addressing reporters. Her bright yellow pantsuit unfortunately had the same effect. With her blond hair, pale skin, and giant black sunglasses, the outfit made Bondi look drab, and somehow managed to undo all her rumored plastic surgery. Instead, she looked like a grandma getting ready for a fancy bingo night.
Pam Bondi usually looks younger than she is
Pam Bondi can't escape plastic surgery rumors, and her yellow grandma pantsuit has put her appearance back in the spotlight. Bondi has never denied nor confirmed the rumors, but some plastic surgeons who have weighed in on her appearance say she most definitely isn't drinking from the elusive fountain of youth — she likely simply has a very good plastic surgeon on speed dial.
Bondi has lost a considerable amount of weight, and plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg told the Daily Mail that shedding pounds at Bondi's age tends to leave an individual with loose skin that can usually be spotted on their cheeks and neck. However, Bondi's skin looks just fine. "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," Rosenberg noted. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift." Rosenberg also didn't rule out Botox.
Board-certified plastic surgeon Sean Mcnally shares Rosenberg's opinion. He told the Irish Star that he suspects Bondi's plump cheeks aren't thanks to a religious skincare routine. "I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss," McNally noted, adding, "She may have had minimally-invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling to help address [her neck area]." Now, if only Bondi sticks to not wearing yellow, all those plastic surgery bills might continue to be worth it.