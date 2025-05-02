Pam Bondi's Yellow Grandma Pantsuit Disaster Puts Her True Age On Blast

On May 1, 2025, President Donald Trump honored the National Day of Prayer by hosting a religious ceremony at the White House. Naturally, Attorney General Pam Bondi was in attendance, and it seems safe to say her yellow pantsuit stole the show — just for all the wrong reasons. While Trump was using the occasion to praise himself for what he deems stunning accomplishments and rehashed his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, Bondi stood out among the crowd in similar fashion to Trump's bad tan job.

Advertisement

The attorney general usually opts for more neutral colors. When she was sworn in, she opted for a tweed suit and skirt in classic black and white. Plaid and brown blazers along with neutral coats seem to be her signature style, but she's stepped out of her comfort zone more than once. The National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House was one of them, only, it made her look her age for once (she's 59). Bondi's been caught wearing inappropriate outfits in the past, and her yellow pantsuit can now be added to the list.

It seems clear yellow isn't her color, at least according to the general public — Bondi's previously been called out for looking worse than ever when she wore a mustard-colored jacket while addressing reporters. Her bright yellow pantsuit unfortunately had the same effect. With her blond hair, pale skin, and giant black sunglasses, the outfit made Bondi look drab, and somehow managed to undo all her rumored plastic surgery. Instead, she looked like a grandma getting ready for a fancy bingo night.

Advertisement