Pam Bondi & John Wakefield's Relationship Is Bursting With Red Flags

Even though she has tried to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, Pam Bondi hasn't escaped salacious rumors about her. The more she tries to keep her relationships away from prying eyes, the more interest she seemingly generates. But she seems intent on keeping the existence of her partner, John Wakefield, private — maybe a bit too much, if you ask us. In fact, the extreme privacy about their relationship is giving red flags.

Indeed, Bondi might be secretly married to Wakefield. If that is the case, the revelation came to light thanks to her own boss and ally, President Donald Trump. That's because Trump used an interesting term to refer to Wakefield during Bondi's swearing-in ceremony in February 2025. "I just want to introduce her handsome husband," he said (via Fox News). "I hate being around him. He looks too good, and he's been a tremendous factor with Pam, and just a beautiful relationship." Wakefield also appears to wear a wedding ring in his rare appearances next to the U.S. attorney general.

Despite the strong evidence that she might be on her third marriage, Bondi has never confirmed or denied having tied the knot with Wakefield. Why she chooses to hide him is unclear, but it certainly comes off as strange. Perhaps she is apprehensive given her past relationship history. Besides having been married twice, she was also engaged a third time. And that wedding was called off pretty much the day of, after dozens of guests had flown to the Cayman Islands to celebrate.