Pam Bondi & John Wakefield's Relationship Is Bursting With Red Flags
Even though she has tried to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, Pam Bondi hasn't escaped salacious rumors about her. The more she tries to keep her relationships away from prying eyes, the more interest she seemingly generates. But she seems intent on keeping the existence of her partner, John Wakefield, private — maybe a bit too much, if you ask us. In fact, the extreme privacy about their relationship is giving red flags.
Indeed, Bondi might be secretly married to Wakefield. If that is the case, the revelation came to light thanks to her own boss and ally, President Donald Trump. That's because Trump used an interesting term to refer to Wakefield during Bondi's swearing-in ceremony in February 2025. "I just want to introduce her handsome husband," he said (via Fox News). "I hate being around him. He looks too good, and he's been a tremendous factor with Pam, and just a beautiful relationship." Wakefield also appears to wear a wedding ring in his rare appearances next to the U.S. attorney general.
Despite the strong evidence that she might be on her third marriage, Bondi has never confirmed or denied having tied the knot with Wakefield. Why she chooses to hide him is unclear, but it certainly comes off as strange. Perhaps she is apprehensive given her past relationship history. Besides having been married twice, she was also engaged a third time. And that wedding was called off pretty much the day of, after dozens of guests had flown to the Cayman Islands to celebrate.
Pam Bondi and John Wakefield romance timeline is fuzzy
Pam Bondi has always been protective of her relationship with John Wakefield, though she has become even more so after being appointed attorney general. But another red flag about the two's relationship is that there isn't even public information regarding when or how they met. The earliest indication that they were a couple stems from an October 2017 Instagram post (seen above), which featured a photo of them with another couple after a Bruno Mars concert.
Wakefield has his Instagram page set to private, but Bondi hasn't posted too much about her partner throughout the year. She has given us a few snippets, though. The same day of the Bruno Mars concert, Bondi also celebrated Wakefield's birthday by posting a selfie of the two and a picture of him with his three children and a dog in the pool. That seems to be the most personal insight she has given into their shared life. But she has also shared more general events that he accompanied her to.
In 2018, when she was attorney general of Florida, she shared a couple of pictures from that year's White House Christmas celebration that featured Wakefield. In 2021, they held the Lombardi Trophy together to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and she posted a June 2022 picture of them in Doombeg, Ireland, where Donald Trump owns a golf course. The last time she posted him on social media was in October 2024. Since then, she has focused her online presence on her work. While the two appear to be in a committed relationship, it's a bit concerning that Bondi won't publicly acknowledge it.