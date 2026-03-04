4 Rumors About Lindsey Graham We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, Graham has garnered a reputation as a wishy-washy flip-flopper with a devout allegiance to no one but himself. "He is the odd character that is equally disliked by both sides of the aisle," attorney and South Carolina Senate hopeful Paul Dans told Vanity Fair in August 2025 about his opponent, Graham. But that's not all. Even President Barack Obama weighed in on Graham's character — or perhaps lack thereof, in this case — in the confines of his 2020 memoir. "Lindsey's the guy who double-crosses everyone to save his own skin," Obama declared (via Mother Jones).

Alas, Graham's reputation for being flaky and self-absorbed is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the gossip surrounding the career politician. As it turns out, Graham has been the subject of quite a few scandalous rumors over the years that we simply cannot ignore.