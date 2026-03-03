How Rebecca Gayheart's Face Has Changed From Plastic Surgery
With decades in the spotlight, Rebecca Gayheart has gone through many life changes in the public eye. After reaching her early 50s, she decided she actually wanted to change her appearance. So she underwent plastic surgery. In July 2025, a month before her 54th birthday, she had a lower mini-facelift and eyelid surgery, known as upper blepharoplasty, to counter the effects of aging. The changes are visible.
Looking at pictures from 2024 (left) and late 2025 (right), it is clear that the plastic surgeries she underwent had the desired effects. Gayheart's eyelids looked droopy in the before pic, and the droopiness is gone in the second. In the most recent photo, Gayheart looks more alert, having lost the tired-eyes look. Besides her eyes, we can see that her cheekbones look more defined, with less sagging skin. The area around her mouth and jawline also looks tighter, which is one of the goals of a lower face lift. Overall, her face seems a lot more youthful and taut. And we have to say, she looks pretty good.
Not everyone agrees, though. Some social media users have taken a critical position regarding her changing face. "So much plastic surgery crammed into this tiny IG square," an Instagram user commented on a March 2025 post, before the aforementioned procedures Gayheart admitted to getting. Others, however, still recognize The Noxzema Girl from the '90s in her facial features. "You look the same still," another netizen commented on a throwback post with old photos. Gayheart doesn't think she does, but she is open about it.
Rebecca Gayheart isn't afraid to discuss her cosmetic procedures
A few months after her plastic surgeries, Rebecca Gayheart openly discussed the procedures and her motivations behind it. "I'm very open about it because I feel that we have to be," she said on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen" podcast in November 2025, adding, "It's like, why are we trying to pretend like we aren't aging?" Over the span of a few years, Gayheart has faced tragedies that she feels aged her fast. On February 19, 2026, her husband, Eric Dane, died two years after being diagnosed with ALS.
Amid Dane's tragic health crisis, Gayheart became his primary caregiver. She not only cared for him physically but also handled all the insurance back-and-forth. She took all of this on while also caring for her and Dane's two daughters. "I've had a rough couple of years, and I was starting to — the gravity really hit, like, two years ago, 52. I was like, 'Wow, this is bad,'" she said. This wasn't the first time she opened up about plastic surgery.
In October 2025, Gayheart was featured in a social media video shared by Dr. Jason Diamond (seen above), a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon popular among celebs, in which she showed off the results of her "glow up." People appreciated the actor's willingness to come forward about her procedures. "Refreshing for a celeb to actually be honest about their work!" an Instagram user raved. Others praised the results. "Beautiful. Not over done," the netizen wrote. Gayheart's attitude toward plastic surgery sure isn't the norm in Hollywood.