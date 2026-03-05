Side-By-Side Pics Of Tiger Woods Don't Help Hair Transplant Rumors
Celebrities aren't strangers to drastic hair transformations, and Tiger Woods is no exception. However, the golf legend's changed appearance is a tad different. While many celebs rely on hair extensions to create their signature look, Woods suffers from the opposite problem, as he seems well on his way to joining the entertainment industry's list of bald celebrities. However, newer photos suggest he's doing everything in his power to stay off said list — and likely has been for several years.
When we look at the lefthand picture from April 2019, we see that Woods had very thin hair at the top of his head, while the sides remained fuller. The picture on the right is from about six years later, when he attended the Black History Month ceremony held by President Donald Trump in February 2025. Even though this came after, Woods boasts a head full of hair that more closely match the hair on the sides. This would go against natural biology, suggesting he may have undergone a hair transplant at some point in between.
In April 2025, social media users shared a picture of Woods with hair resembling the one seen in the 2019 picture to discuss whether the iconic golfer should just go ahead and shave it all off. "Tiger, my guy... it's time to take the clippers to that last patch of fairway rough on your head," a Reddit user penned. Yet, while there Woods had plenty of time to undergo a Hari transplant, a plastic surgeon thinks it's more complicated than this.
Tiger Woods may have undergone a couple of failed hair transplants
The fuzzy hair atop Tiger Woods' head may not be the result of naturally thinning hair, after all. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov, the golfer shows signs of having attempted at least two hair transplant surgeries that failed. Looking at 60 pictures spanning 30 years, Linkov came to the conclusion that Woods attempted hair transplants in 2012 and 2017. The likely culprit for the failure was attempting the procedure before the hairline fully settled amid the hair loss.
"Remember that even after the age of 35, there's still progressive loss of hair," he told the Daily Mail in July 2025. "And for some people, that can lead to a still nearly bald appearance without any proper intervention." Linkov believes the thin hair at the front actually came from the attempted transplants. "It's not the ideal scenario," he added. "But I think it still has given Tiger the ability to not appear bald because he has some of those hairs in the frontal zone remaining."
Some golf fans noticed the ebbs and flows of his hairline, with rumors of hair transplant surgery going back years. "It doesnt seem to be working still though, does he need to continue doing it or take like medication alongside for it to work forever?" a Reddit user asked in a 2020 thread, including a picture that showed some uneven patches on Woods' head from December 2021. It looks like Woods, seen above with girlfriend Vanessa Trump in March 2025, hasn't been happy with his hairline for a while.