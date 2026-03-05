Side-By-Side Pics Of Tiger Woods Don't Help Hair Transplant Rumors

Celebrities aren't strangers to drastic hair transformations, and Tiger Woods is no exception. However, the golf legend's changed appearance is a tad different. While many celebs rely on hair extensions to create their signature look, Woods suffers from the opposite problem, as he seems well on his way to joining the entertainment industry's list of bald celebrities. However, newer photos suggest he's doing everything in his power to stay off said list — and likely has been for several years.

When we look at the lefthand picture from April 2019, we see that Woods had very thin hair at the top of his head, while the sides remained fuller. The picture on the right is from about six years later, when he attended the Black History Month ceremony held by President Donald Trump in February 2025. Even though this came after, Woods boasts a head full of hair that more closely match the hair on the sides. This would go against natural biology, suggesting he may have undergone a hair transplant at some point in between.

Win Mcnamee & Andrew Redington/Getty

In April 2025, social media users shared a picture of Woods with hair resembling the one seen in the 2019 picture to discuss whether the iconic golfer should just go ahead and shave it all off. "Tiger, my guy... it's time to take the clippers to that last patch of fairway rough on your head," a Reddit user penned. Yet, while there Woods had plenty of time to undergo a Hari transplant, a plastic surgeon thinks it's more complicated than this.