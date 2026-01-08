We're Stunned By How These Celebs Look Without Hair Extensions

We're used to seeing starlet Jennifer Lopez swing her luscious locks all over the stage during her high-energy performances. But, when it comes to her acting career, the "Get Right" songstress embraces true transformation from top to bottom to inhabit her movie roles.

After we saw how she looks without any makeup, Lopez revealed even more of her natural beauty by removing her extensions and letting her waves shine through in a shorter, fuller 'do. On the set of the Netflix thriller "Atlas," Lopez's curly mane took center stage to help her data-crunching title character come to life. "I like [Atlas] having this disheveled, very thick head of hair that she doesn't really worry about at all," Lopez explained in an interview with Remezcla. "Kind of like, this is who I am."

That mentality bleeds into the entertainer's real life too, as she has shared in the past that she feels more like herself when she lets her curls come through. "I like taking my hair out like this," she shared in her 2024 documentary "Jenny From The Block — The Greatest Love Story Never Told." "It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to be wild, no limits, all dreams."