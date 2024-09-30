Taylor Swift's Hair Transformation Over The Years Is A Sight To See
Taylor Swift's eras have been shaped by her albums and whatever friends, foes, or lovers were sharing her fame at the time, but true Swifties can pinpoint particular stages of her career by the way she styled her hair. Just as Swift's wardrobe has progressed from the dainty, whimsical looks from her teen years, her hair has also evolved to fit each new era. For example, Swift spent the first few years of her career rocking wispy, honey-blond ringlets that paired well with her coming-of-age hits such as "Love Story," "Fifteen," "Teardrops on My Guitar," and countless others, which marked her teenage and early adult years.
In the decade-plus since Swift turned "22" into a milestone worth celebrating instead of a birthday to gloss over, she's gotten much more daring with her hairstyles. From sultry blowouts to voluminous 'dos fit for a pop-rock queen, the beloved entertainer has cycled through a variety of millennial staples throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. She even totally walked back her previous no-haircut stance. "You want to make my hair big, make it small, cut it — no, I'm kidding, we don't cut my hair," she said during one of her earlier interviews. "That's like the one thing that they're not allowed to do. Because the hair's the power source." Ahh — if only she could see herself now!
Here are a few of Swift's most significant hair transformations over the years.
Taylor Swift flaunted her natural curls
Taylor Swift debuted in the mid-2000s with a head full of gorgeous blond spirals that, when recollected, can immediately transport her fans back to the days of her youth. You know, when she still sang with her controversial Southern accent and paired frilly dresses with cowboy boots. Although she's mostly left her curls behind, her natural mane has forever been immortalized on several of her earlier albums, including the most iconic representation — the gorge cover for "Fearless." But while Swift's covers feature perfect spirals cascading over her head, her actual texture isn't quite as defined. Of course, she has a tried and true fix for that!
During a 2009 interview with In Style, Swift revealed the secret to making her curls pop. "It helps if you have natural curly hair but if you want a really good spiral curl and want it to have a nice lift, you take a piece of your hair and wrap it around your finger, going towards the back of your head," said the star, according to Beauty Con. And when that doesn't work, humidity sure does! Although Swift has totes traded in her curls for different styles, the humidity got the best of her in 2024. "So, um, as you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here," Swift shared during a clip from The Eras Tour. "I'm not complaining. I like it ... It's very humid, and you've been turning it up all night."
But wait, let's go back just a little bit.
Then she learned the beauty of the blowout
Taylor Swift's country fans were super salty upon hearing tracks from 2012's "Red," which housed some of her earliest pop and rock adjacent hits such as "We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together," "All Too Well," and of course, "I Knew You Were Trouble." Why? Well, they took it as a sign that she was ditching her country roots for a mainstream pop sound. "Red" also marked the start of her regularly embracing heat tools to smooth out her signature texture. And while she'd already played around with blowouts a few times before, as evidenced by her various music videos, photoshoots, and public appearances at the time, Swift spent much of the remainder of the decade rocking sleek, shiny tresses.
Swift's hair was the easier pill for country purists to swallow. But it still took a while for Swift's friends to adjust to her new look. "My hair is naturally kind of 'fro-ed' out, so that's why I always do it curly ..." she shared during a 2010 interview with Jay Leno (via The Boot). "So last night, they straightened my hair, and I'm walking through the halls of this awards show and passing by people I've known for years ... And I'm passing by going, 'Hey!' And (they're not responding, so)." Unfortunately, it seems as if Swift's regular straightening eventually took a toll on her curls. "From birth, I had the curliest hair and now it is STRAIGHT," she shared with Elle in 2019. "It's the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high. But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they've left me."
Taylor chopped it all off
If Taylor Swift's friends were shocked by her blowout, they were probably extra surprised when she decided to chop it all ahead of "1989." Featuring fun, dramatic tunes such as "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," and "Style," "1989" ushered in Swift's infamous long, layered bob. With the album arriving weeks before her 25th birthday, the pop diva embraced her mid-20s with a short, sassy, slightly more refined haircut. But it wasn't an intentional statement — she was just in the mood. "I felt like cutting my hair short, so I did that, too," Swift shared with Billboard in 2014 about the changes that accompanied the creation of the album. "All these things are in keeping with living my life on my own terms."
But she didn't wake up and decide to chop her hair off on a whim. She had a plan and an A-list support system in play. "I actually cut my hair here [in London], in the O2 arena backstage," Swift shared during a Q&A with Kiss FMUK in 2014. "All my friends watched, including Ellie Goulding. I was planning it for six months," she added about her celebrity pep squad (via People). As for her motivation? Change! "I was like, I'm doing it. I'm cutting my hair. I'm changing my hair for the first time ever." Oh, and a desire to embrace decades past. "Well, I cut my hair. So I've never had short hair before, she shared during a video for Vogue UK (via Pop Crush). "But playing around with more kind of '80s- and '90s-inspired styles, mixing them with classic, has been kind of the style for the new record."
Then she dyed it blond
Taylor Swift kept her bob for a couple of years before growing her hair back out, and she enjoyed a major upgrade along the way. Of course, she debuted the most interesting (and divisive) bob in the spring of 2016 when she went super short and bleached blond for Coachella. She also rocked the same look when she popped up at the Met Gala that year wearing an equally daring, spiky, metallic dress. "We thought that we could take Taylor, who is a beautiful, beautiful girl, but has been a little bit more conservative in her fashion choices, and turn her into a Hedi Slimane rock 'n' roll girl," Vogue editor Anna Wintour shared about her push for Swift to embrace the daring look.
While Swift's new look definitely helped to keep her name in people's mouths, many of her fans felt it didn't suit her image, and they had zero problems relaying these feelings online. Interestingly, Swift shared their opinion about this particular look. During her 2019 interview with Elle, the Grammy Award-winning singer totally dissed her walk on the wild side. "Fashion is all about playful experimentation," she said. "If you don't look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you're doing it wrong. See: Bleachella." Yes, her fans gave her brief blond phase a nickname that, strangely, fit the ill-matched look. Fortunately, Swift had already started phasing out her luminous locks by the summer of 2016.
Now she's gone full on diva
If Taylor Swift's continued reign in pop music is any indication, then she certainly has a few more eras in her before she has to pass the torch to the new generation. However, her current hairstyle era will surely be one for the history books. Much of 2023 and 2024 has seen the star embrace long, larger-than-life hair, usually curled into slight waves and teased at the roots. One such example is the diva-esque hair she sported at the 2024 VMA Awards. But that's just one example of many, as the star has totally stepped up her hair game.
Of course, Swift isn't completely removed from her past. In late 2023, she totally pulled the wool over fans' eyes when she arrived to the premiere of her The Eras Tour film rocking much shorter hair than she's entertained in recent years. However, Swift didn't actually decide to return to her days of wearing bobs. Instead, she had her hair pinned up to mimic a bob — a trick she's used several times before. "One thing about taylor swift is that she WILL fake a bob," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.