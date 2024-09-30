Taylor Swift's Hair Transformation Over The Years Is A Sight To See

Taylor Swift's eras have been shaped by her albums and whatever friends, foes, or lovers were sharing her fame at the time, but true Swifties can pinpoint particular stages of her career by the way she styled her hair. Just as Swift's wardrobe has progressed from the dainty, whimsical looks from her teen years, her hair has also evolved to fit each new era. For example, Swift spent the first few years of her career rocking wispy, honey-blond ringlets that paired well with her coming-of-age hits such as "Love Story," "Fifteen," "Teardrops on My Guitar," and countless others, which marked her teenage and early adult years.

In the decade-plus since Swift turned "22" into a milestone worth celebrating instead of a birthday to gloss over, she's gotten much more daring with her hairstyles. From sultry blowouts to voluminous 'dos fit for a pop-rock queen, the beloved entertainer has cycled through a variety of millennial staples throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. She even totally walked back her previous no-haircut stance. "You want to make my hair big, make it small, cut it — no, I'm kidding, we don't cut my hair," she said during one of her earlier interviews. "That's like the one thing that they're not allowed to do. Because the hair's the power source." Ahh — if only she could see herself now!

Here are a few of Swift's most significant hair transformations over the years.