The Internet Can't Stop Obsessing Over Erika Kirk's Possible Hand Tattoo
Erika Kirk hardly comes across as a tattoo enthusiast, so when eagle-eyed netizens spotted super subtle ones on each of her hands, there was understandably a ton of chatter about it. Granted, some of that was from self-professed conspiracy theorists, but it's chatter all the same. Don't beat yourself up if you struggled to pinpoint Erika's possible ink, because blink-and-you'll-miss-it is the key phrase, here. Sure enough, though, if you really look closely at her hands, there are some tiny white markings on the fleshy part between her thumbs and index fingers.
At first glance the markings do look more like scars. In fact, in a Reddit conspiracy theory thread, one user initially mused that they could be from a lighter burn. However, they later followed up by clarifying, "I saw she has it the same on both hands, so I retract this theory. It's definitely no accident and something weird." Another Redditor responding to the the lighter theory also pointed out that the lines looked as though they were a bit too clean for it to have been an accident. As for what these markings are, the verdict was out on that as well.
There were some theories — and, just as a brief reminder, from a dedicated Erika Kirk conspiracy thread. "Look like a freemason symbol to me," wrote one user. Another theorized that she might be descended from the original Freemasons, claiming that she had Rasputin's eyes (!?). Several Redditors floated the idea that they were Alpha and Omega symbols, and given how religious the former pageant queen is, that's entirely possible. Not everyone was convinced, however, and one user argued that it looked as though there were crosses or stars around them too.
Erika Kirk posted about getting tattooed back in 2016
Whatever the symbols on Erika Kirk's hands actually are, it's likely that they are tattoos. After all, a scroll (or several swipes) through her Instagram circa 2016 shows that she did sit down with a tattoo artist at least once. "Make it permanent," the former beauty queen captioned the above snap of him working on one of her hands. Whether or not this particular artist inked one or both of the matching tats that social media denizens noticed more recently, it bears mentioning that Erika also has another tattoo on her right hand. In April 2018, she posted about it on Instagram, and while it wasn't clear what the design actually was, she made no secret of the fact that it was sentimental, sharing in the caption: "Every drop of blood and ink tells the grace drenched stories of the ones I love; forever etched into my skin."
The tattoo looked as though it had been done in white ink, and she highlighted it again that June, this time with a caption hinting at there being religious sentiment behind it: "You are a divine work of art signed by God," the Turning Point USA CEO gushed. As an aside, Erika met Charlie Kirk some time in 2018, though we're not sure if that was before or after she got inked. Surprised as we were to learn of Erika's tattoos, if they are linked to her faith, it wouldn't make us think that Charlie Kirk's widow underwent a massive transformation. In fact, she remained fairly consistent. That said, we'd still love an explainer at some point — not because she owes it to anyone, but because squinting at them trying to figure it out is headache-inducing.