The Internet Can't Stop Obsessing Over Erika Kirk's Possible Hand Tattoo

Erika Kirk hardly comes across as a tattoo enthusiast, so when eagle-eyed netizens spotted super subtle ones on each of her hands, there was understandably a ton of chatter about it. Granted, some of that was from self-professed conspiracy theorists, but it's chatter all the same. Don't beat yourself up if you struggled to pinpoint Erika's possible ink, because blink-and-you'll-miss-it is the key phrase, here. Sure enough, though, if you really look closely at her hands, there are some tiny white markings on the fleshy part between her thumbs and index fingers.

At first glance the markings do look more like scars. In fact, in a Reddit conspiracy theory thread, one user initially mused that they could be from a lighter burn. However, they later followed up by clarifying, "I saw she has it the same on both hands, so I retract this theory. It's definitely no accident and something weird." Another Redditor responding to the the lighter theory also pointed out that the lines looked as though they were a bit too clean for it to have been an accident. As for what these markings are, the verdict was out on that as well.

There were some theories — and, just as a brief reminder, from a dedicated Erika Kirk conspiracy thread. "Look like a freemason symbol to me," wrote one user. Another theorized that she might be descended from the original Freemasons, claiming that she had Rasputin's eyes (!?). Several Redditors floated the idea that they were Alpha and Omega symbols, and given how religious the former pageant queen is, that's entirely possible. Not everyone was convinced, however, and one user argued that it looked as though there were crosses or stars around them too.