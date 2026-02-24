The Most Bizarre Erika Kirk Conspiracy Theories
Erika Kirk's life was turned upside down when her husband, prominent Trump ally Charlie Kirk, died at the age of just 31. The conservative commentator was tragically murdered on September 10, 2025. After supporting him from the sidelines for years, Erika was suddenly appointed as the new CEO of Turning Point USA and became something of a celebrity virtually overnight. But with her newfound fame came tons of scrutiny and speculation. Since then, Erika has been the subject of countless conspiracy theories and false allegations. The most persistent, and sensational, rumor about Erika Kirk is that she was somehow involved in her husband's assassination.
Charlie was giving a talk at Utah Valley University when 22-year-old Tyler Robinson shot him from the rooftops, and was declared dead on the spot. Erika didn't even have to be present at the scene for conspiracists to accuse the former pageant queen of being complicit in her husband's murder. It also didn't help that she seemed to be in good spirits so soon after Charlie's death, igniting major "grifter" accusations, including among Fox News viewers. "Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing?" an emotional Erika asked on "Outnumbered" while addressing these wild claims. "This is my husband, and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies, and to my parents."
Candace Owens, a fellow conservative commentator and known conspiracy theorist, felt that Erika should've been more distraught after what happened to her husband. "I don't believe her at all," Owens admitted in a February 2026 YouTube video. "Nothing in her eyes there makes you believe [that] she's telling the truth." But Erika chose not to dignify these allegations with a response.
Erika Kirk was apparently being tracked by Egyptian planes
One especially bizarre conspiracy theory that has hounded Erika Kirk concerned Egyptian planes following for years before Charlie Kirk was murdered. This one was thanks to Candace Owens; in December 2025, the political commentator did a segment on her podcast where she showed flight records indicating that Egyptian military planes coincided with Erika's travels at least 73 times between 2022 and 2025 — only 29 of which included her late husband. The implication was that Erika was working as an undercover agent for Israel and Charlie was totally clueless (though Owens herself didn't explicitly say this, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions).
"The math on this is indisputable," Owens argued (via YouTube), adding that she flagged it assuming those planes were monitoring the Turning Point USA co-founder. But naturally, it was too much of a coincidence not to cast suspicion on his wife. "There is less than .0000000001 percent probability under random distribution models that these Egyptian planes coincidentally landed around Erika at these times," Owens proclaimed. "Like I said, this plane was not just with her in America, it was also tracking her overseas as well." Erika finds the whole idea ludicrous.
During a CBS News town hall, the former Miss Arizona recalled being pregnant and hiding from the rest of the world when Owens claimed she was busy jetting around. "You really think I am going to be on an Egyptian plane when I am wanting to be with my In-N-Out burger and my chocolate milkshake?" Erika mused. But who said anything about being onboard? "Literally NO ONE accused Erika or Charlie of flying on Egyptian planes, and no, you were not pregnant for the last 4 years," Owens hit back on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Was Erika Kirk involved in child trafficking?
In 2006, Erika Kirk (then Erika Frantzve) founded a non-profit organization to promote and support grassroots initiatives dedicated to making a lasting impact in their communities. Called "Everyday Heroes Like You," one of its flagship projects, Romanian Angels, partnered with the United States Marine Corps to help sponsor an orphanage in Constanta, Romania. As a former pageant queen, Erika believes it's her duty to use her platform to inspire change and give back to others. "To me, being a titleholder in the pageant world was so much more than pretty photos and autograph cards," she told Arizona Foothills Magazine. "I wanted to use my title in an impactful way and devote myself to creating something that was full of purpose and meaning."
The group doesn't seem to have been active since 2017. However, after Charlie Kirk's death in 2025, Erika's non-profit came under fire after conspiracy theorists linked her Romanian Angels project to child trafficking charges, leading to rumors that she was banned from Romania. "So Erika Kirk's Romania's Angels is used to traffic little girls to US soldiers located there!?" one X user alleged, adding, "What a gross individual she is!" Others even went as far as accusing Erika of working with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of recruiting and abusing minor girls together with disgraced financier boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. However, there's no evidence to support any of these wild accusations. Erika herself hasn't even publicly acknowledged them, seemingly intent on continuing on with her life and ignoring such baseless rumors.
Erika Kirk was accused of grooming a minor
In February 2026, Erika Kirk was accused of grooming a minor after text messages between her and a 15-year-old girl made the rounds on social media. "You have the most stunning features," a screenshot of a message purportedly sent by Erika to the teenager read (via X). "Your eyes, your lips your skin. You're absolutely beautiful." Another screenshot showed the Turning Point USA CEO joking about sex after making a typo in one of her texts. The messages were supposedly exchanged between Erika and a young girl named Jillian, who previously referred to the former beauty queen as her mentor in an Instagram post. A 2014 tweet, purportedly from Jillian, also showed Erika sending her a meme on Valentine's Day, which was captioned: "This Valentine's Day I am going to touch your butt."
Candace Owens, who did a YouTube deep dive on this bizarre story, claimed that she spoke to Jillian and confirmed that the two women met many years ago when Erika was 25 and renting a place in Michigan. They became friendly and exchanged numbers and social media handles. "And in the beginning, it seems fine enough, [I'd say even] polite," Owens said. "But then it picks up." Looking back, the conservative commentator revealed that Jillian didn't think too much of Erika's messages and gestures — including sending her chocolates on Valentine's Day — until she got older. She admittedly finds it all so creepy now and wonders why a public figure and a grown-up would even pursue a friendly relationship with her, a minor.
As Owens questioned, "Why is this 25 year-old, who's not even from Michigan, interested in this dialogue with her?" Erika has yet to comment on the swirling speculation either way.