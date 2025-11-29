5 Rumors About Erika Kirk We Can't Ignore
After the death of prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, his widow acquired near-celebrity status. In just five days, Erika Kirk gained more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram and has added several million more since. But with her growing fame also came intense scrutiny — and notoriety. Her every decision and action have been probed, with many questioning her true motives. This has created fertile ground for speculation and rumors to sprout.
Erika has faced criticism for becoming CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie founded in 2012 to promote conservative values in schools, and for participating in so many public events so soon after losing her husband. Her interactions with high-profile married men have not helped her image as a devoted grieving wife. That was evident when Erika's embrace of married country singer Jason Aldean at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards put her behavior under the microscope.
Rumors quickly arose about Erika's motivations. "She's husband shopping. Once she finds a suitable mark, she'll peel him away from his current beard. Then she'll puppeteer him up the social ladder," one Reddit user wrote. But this is just one type of rumor she has faced. Others have gone so far as to argue that Erika was involved in Charlie's assassination, even though there isn't any evidence to back this up. "She was in on it," one Instagram user wrote under a Turning Point USA post. Erika has addressed some of the rumors, while others are probably too out there for her to even acknowledge.
Erika Kirk was said to be pregnant
A couple of months after Charlie Kirk's death, speculation arose that his wife was pregnant with the couple's third child. The rumors circulated widely on social media, many of which included photos of Erika Kirk holding a sonogram of the supposed pregnancy. "This child was conceived in love," she was quoted as saying in an October 2025 Facebook post. "But will grow up without knowing the man who dreamed of holding them."
However, the pictures were AI-generated, according to the fact-checking site Snopes. Besides, no reputable source confirmed the news, suggesting the social media posts were false. It turned out, though, that the rumors weren't entirely baseless. Shortly after they did the rounds, Charlie's widow confirmed she had been trying to conceive when tragedy struck. "We wanted to have four [children]," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in November 2025. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered."
Megyn Kelly admitted that she suspected Erika might be pregnant. Erika's response seemingly put an end to the rumors. "I was like, 'Oh, goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe,'" she said, wiping tears from her eyes. She then used her own story as a cautionary tale for others, urging young people to start having kids as soon as possible. "When I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off,'" she said, reinforcing a belief Charlie used to preach about in his speeches.
Erika Kirk didn't launch and join a Christian dating app
Just days after Charlie Kirk died, social media accounts claimed that Erika Kirk had launched — and joined — a dating app for Christians. "After losing Charlie last week, I wasn't sure how to move forward. But God put a new mission in my heart: Helping young Christians find one another," an X post attributed to her read (via Instagram). "That's why I'm proud to introduce Faith & Fellowship, our new dating app. Yes, I'm on it, too!"
Commenters on the Middle Eastern Feminist Instagram account that reshared the screenshot had mixed reactions to it. Some netizens doubted it right away, while others thought it could be real. "It's not in the App Store! So yes / I think it's satire — but like sad I can't tell?!" one user wrote. Others expressed similar sentiments, a nod to the onslaught of attention that Erika has attracted since Charlie's death. "I can't tell if these jokes anymore lol," another commented.
As many had guessed, the rumor was unfounded. As Snopes noted, the screenshot of the supposed tweet included a button on the upper right-hand corner with the words "Follow r/totallyrealtweets" in minuscule print, suggesting the image originated in the Reddit page of the same name. Commenters weren't surprised that many believed the claim. "Satire is a truly difficult art in these trying times. Thought this was real for a moment until I noticed what sub it is," one Redditor pointed out in the thread.
Erika Kirk has faced affair rumors with JD Vance
In October 2025, Vice President JD Vance joined Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi to discuss several topics, but it was their hug that had people talking the most. JD and Usha Vance's marriage was on everyone's lips after his photo with Erika blew up, with many arguing that a hug like that could only mean something was going on between the vice president and Charlie Kirk's widow. "Are Erika Kirk and JD Vance having an affair?" one X user asked, sharing the viral pictures (seen above).
Users had lots to say about their interaction onstage. "Yea bc why tf are her hands all up on his hair like that!? Also so soon? Also publicly?" one netizen responded. Others compared the way JD acts around Usha to come to their conclusion. "Actually have never seen JD show any affection to his wife. But JD seems to love this one!" another X user pointed out.
For many, it was Erika running her fingers through JD's hair that made up their minds. "This is so cringe it's hard to witness. Not friends at all. A woman never [caresses] the head of a man she's pals with. People wake up!!!" another X user noted. However, Erika defended her actions, arguing that she is affectionate by nature. "My love language is touch, if you will," she said during the live event hosted by "The Megyn Kelly Show," explaining that she often touches the back of people's heads as she says "God bless you."
Some think Erika Kirk wants to be JD Vance's VP
While affair rumors spread like wildfire, others believed that JD Vance and Erika Kirk's new closeness had an unexpected MAGA meaning. Instead of a romantic interest, social media users conjectured that Kirk may have a political reason to join the vice president's inner circle. "Spoiler alert: JD Vance will pick Erika Kirk to be Vice President when he makes his presidential run in 2028," one X user argued.
The rumor also circulated on Reddit, where users compared the hypothetical Vance-Kirk ticket to the 2008 elections. "This is right out of the GOP playbook of the past, similar to McCain picking Sarah Palin to be his VP in 2008. They pick a woman to appeal to half the populace. They also make sure she's an attractive woman to appeal to men," the Redditor argued. Not everyone was on board with this theory, pointing out that the religious voters she appeals to are unlikely to vote for a woman.
But even those who disagreed that she might become a VP contender believe she will have a role in politics moving forward. "They may try to stick her in a house or a senate seat in the future, but she's a fundraiser, model, and mother. She's not a politician," an X user defended. Republican consultants agree that the GOP will likely try to use Kirk to attract young female voters, a demographic the party has lagged on. "If Erika could solve this, it is monumental," Harlan Hill told NBC News.
The internet believes Erika Kirk and Donald Trump have history
Before marrying Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk worked as a model and pageant contestant. After winning Miss Arizona in 2012, she represented the state in that year's Miss USA, a competition that Donald Trump owned. Because of this past, many social media users have circulated rumors about Erika and Trump's supposed connection during her pageant days. Erika didn't go far in the competition, giving us very little evidence to suggest she even met Trump.
But netizens aren't convinced. Some have even argued that Trump was behind the Kirks' romance. The official story is that Charlie and Erika met when she applied for a job at Turning Point USA in August 2018. This, in and of itself, has come across as suspicious to some. "She had no reason to even apply for that job she was already a muti millionaire," one Reddit user argued. "She's definitely a plant sent to watch his every move and keep him on track."
Some have speculated that the motivation may have been to prevent Charlie from pressuring the government to release the files relating to Jeffrey Epstein, with whom Trump once had a close friendship before they had a falling out. One netizen speculated that Erika worked as a recruiter in the Epstein sex-trafficking ring, though there is no evidence of this at all. "Charlie Kirk really wanted the Epstein files released, but did his wife?" the Instagram user asked in a September 2025 video.