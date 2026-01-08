Fox News Viewers Are Turning On Erika Kirk As 'Grifter' Allegations Heat Up

Erika Kirk has been a busy woman since the death of prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk in September 2025. Besides being named CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization founded by her late husband, Charlie's widow has been featured prominently at conservative events. In the wake of her husband's shocking fatal shooting at Utah Valley University, Erika underwent a major transformation, going from being a largely unknown figure to a mainstay within the MAGA scene. Proof is in the nearly 7 million Instagram followers she gained in weeks.

In light of her busy schedule, many Americans have accused Erika of taking advantage of her husband's tragic death for her own gain. That attitude from Charlie's detractors is unsurprising. However, what is surprising is that many of Charlie's own followers have also jumped on this bandwagon. The comments on what felt like her hundredth sit-down with Fox News in December 2025 are a perfect example. "Shes been everywhere except with her kids," one YouTube user mused.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "She's still in the 5 stages of Grift!" These are just a few examples in a sea of judgmental remarks about Erika. The fact that these were likely conservative-leaning commenters didn't go over anyone's head. "When fox news comment section is like this times have changed," another person pointed out. But this comments section wasn't an outlier. The Turning Point USA Instagram page shows that the phenomenon is real. "Is it me or is Erika enjoying her new found fame just a little too much?" an Instagram user asked.