Fox News Viewers Are Turning On Erika Kirk As 'Grifter' Allegations Heat Up
Erika Kirk has been a busy woman since the death of prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk in September 2025. Besides being named CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization founded by her late husband, Charlie's widow has been featured prominently at conservative events. In the wake of her husband's shocking fatal shooting at Utah Valley University, Erika underwent a major transformation, going from being a largely unknown figure to a mainstay within the MAGA scene. Proof is in the nearly 7 million Instagram followers she gained in weeks.
In light of her busy schedule, many Americans have accused Erika of taking advantage of her husband's tragic death for her own gain. That attitude from Charlie's detractors is unsurprising. However, what is surprising is that many of Charlie's own followers have also jumped on this bandwagon. The comments on what felt like her hundredth sit-down with Fox News in December 2025 are a perfect example. "Shes been everywhere except with her kids," one YouTube user mused.
Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "She's still in the 5 stages of Grift!" These are just a few examples in a sea of judgmental remarks about Erika. The fact that these were likely conservative-leaning commenters didn't go over anyone's head. "When fox news comment section is like this times have changed," another person pointed out. But this comments section wasn't an outlier. The Turning Point USA Instagram page shows that the phenomenon is real. "Is it me or is Erika enjoying her new found fame just a little too much?" an Instagram user asked.
Erika Kirk has defended herself
The public clearly has had a lot to say about the way Erika Kirk has acted since Charlie Kirk's death. And she knows. Instead of brushing off the criticism, Erika has defended herself several times. In fact, she has become quite defensive on social media. Acknowledging that her post would likely elicit backlash, Erika marked her first Christmas without Charlie amid the criticism on Instagram, sharing that she kept his belongings exactly where they were, including the socks he left scattered on the floor.
"I don't say that because I need one more thing for this world to judge me on, quite frankly they're already at capacity and none of it shakes me," she wrote in the caption. Erika had previously addressed the criticism over the way she'd been publicly grieving her husband. "There is no linear blueprint for grief," she captioned an Instagram post to mark the first month since losing Charlie. She has also had to defend the way she has interacted with other high-profile figures.
Erika's cozy hug with Vice President JD Vance during a Turning Point USA event in October 2025 set social media ablaze with all kinds of rumors and commentary. But she didn't see anything wrong with it. "Whoever is hating on hugging needs a hug themselves ... My love language is touch, if you will," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" tour in November 2025.