Erika Kirk Paints A Sad Picture Of Her Christmas Without Charlie Amid Criticism

Erika Kirk is still grieving the loss of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, months after his untimely death at the age of 31. She's consequently opened up about how hard the holiday season has been for her amid allegations that she's using his death for profit. Taking to her Instagram Story on Christmas Day, Erika painted a pretty sad picture of her first Christmas without Charlie. She reposted a message from her husband wishing everyone a Merry Christmas on X last year. "There is a God who is real, who loves you, and who sent his Son to earth to live a perfect life and die for our sins so that we might be forever reconciled to Him," Charlie wrote alongside a family photo. Erika added a brief note reflecting on how much she misses him, writing, "What I would give for one more Christmas..."

The post came shortly after Erika, who's remained highly visible since her husband's death, released a video sharing her holiday message for audiences on Christmas Eve. She encouraged them to slow down and make time for family, stressing it's what Charlie would have wanted for them as well. "There's a lot of noise out there. The holiday season can be really crazy. But I just pray that you find some alone time with the Lord and your family," said Erika (via X). "Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."

The video ends with Erika encouraging viewers to grab a copy of Kirk's last book in time for Christmas. Critics were unsurprisingly quick to label her an opportunist and a grifter. "Can't be a Conservative Christmas message without 'order now' somewhere in the mix," one user quipped on X, while another wrote, "The grift is strong in this one."