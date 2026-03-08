Sarah Palin's Transformation Is Giving Glaring Hints Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Sarah Palin's physical transformation hasn't been quite as head-turning as those of some of her MAGA friends, but that doesn't mean she's escaped the hold of Mar-a-Lago face. That is, the Trumpian beauty trend that attempts to remove visible signs of aging, often with the use of cosmetic procedures. The goal, of course, is to achieve eternal youth — at least externally. Unfortunately, Mar-a-Lago faces are often extra plump, pulled too tightly, and devoid of any beautiful, natural-looking imperfections. Long story short, the label isn't a compliment.

Dimitrios Kambouris/vf11 & Jason Mendez/Getty

Palin, who turned 62 years old in February 2026, seems to be giving in to the popular, yet divisive, beauty trend. As you can see in the side-by-side shot, the former governor of Alaska has barely aged since 2011, when the photo on the left was taken (the second was snapped in 2024). And while she could certainly just have good genes, her lineless forehead and lack of wrinkles suggest possible surgical intervention. Fortunately, unlike some Republicans, Palin's natural beauty and charm shine through any potential tweaks she may have had. And she's also avoided over-filling her features, which is one of the most identifiable, and unflattering, traits of Mar-a-Lago face.

Still, it's very easy to overdo surgery — a fact Trump's inner circle knows very well. So if she has been influenced by her Trumpian counterparts, perhaps she's seen the light.