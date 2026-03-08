Sarah Palin's Transformation Is Giving Glaring Hints Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Sarah Palin's physical transformation hasn't been quite as head-turning as those of some of her MAGA friends, but that doesn't mean she's escaped the hold of Mar-a-Lago face. That is, the Trumpian beauty trend that attempts to remove visible signs of aging, often with the use of cosmetic procedures. The goal, of course, is to achieve eternal youth — at least externally. Unfortunately, Mar-a-Lago faces are often extra plump, pulled too tightly, and devoid of any beautiful, natural-looking imperfections. Long story short, the label isn't a compliment.
Palin, who turned 62 years old in February 2026, seems to be giving in to the popular, yet divisive, beauty trend. As you can see in the side-by-side shot, the former governor of Alaska has barely aged since 2011, when the photo on the left was taken (the second was snapped in 2024). And while she could certainly just have good genes, her lineless forehead and lack of wrinkles suggest possible surgical intervention. Fortunately, unlike some Republicans, Palin's natural beauty and charm shine through any potential tweaks she may have had. And she's also avoided over-filling her features, which is one of the most identifiable, and unflattering, traits of Mar-a-Lago face.
Still, it's very easy to overdo surgery — a fact Trump's inner circle knows very well. So if she has been influenced by her Trumpian counterparts, perhaps she's seen the light.
What Sarah Palin has said about plastic surgery
When rounding up the contenders for the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face, Sarah Palin didn't make the cut. That said, it certainly appears as if she's had some kind of plastic surgery over the years. In 2009, Hollywood Life consulted with Dr. Neil Sadick, Medical Advisor for Christian Dior Beauty, to get his opinion on her possible choices for cosmetic upkeep. "Sarah might have had Botox around and in-between her eyes, forehead, lower third of her face, and the neck to change skin color and make the surface more even," revealed Dr. Sadick.
Meanwhile, Dr. Steven Pearlman, past president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, believed that Palin may have dabbled in Botox to address her crow's feet and frown lines. "She went to someone good who is very skilled in Botox," he explained, adding, "She looks very natural, but without lines, and maintains a bit of movement when she is making expressions, unlike half of Hollywood." Oh, the shade!
Of course, there's nothing like hearing about a person's cosmetic journey from their own mouths. And while Palin has never addressed whether she's had plastic surgery on her face, she has opened up about her breasts. In 2010, Palin dropped by Fox News to shut down rumors that she'd artificially inflated her chest. "No, I have not had implants," she said (via People). "A report like that is about as real and truthful as reports that [my husband] Todd and I are divorcing or that I bought a place in the Hamptons or that [my son] Trigg is not my own child."