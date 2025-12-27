The Absolute Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago' Face In Trumpland

One of the most recognizable elements of Donald Trump's second term has been his inner circle's obsession with over-the-top cosmetic work — a phenomenon dubbed "Mar-a-Lago face." However, some offenders' cosmetic work has been significantly more eye-popping than others (and that's saying something).

Far and away, one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face has been Matt Gaetz, whose 2024 tune-up was so noticeable people began comparing him to the villain of "Sleepy Town," Robbie Rotten. Of course, Gaetz did a partial disappearing act from Trumpland after pulling out of his attorney general hearings and resigning from Congress (this, because of the scandal surrounding a sexual misconduct investigation against him), and roughly 18 months after his infamous Republican National Convention appearance, it seemed as though much of his filler had melted away. Nevertheless, those Spock brows are tough to forget, and he'll forever remain one of the poster children for MAGA's penchant for plastic surgery.