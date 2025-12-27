The Absolute Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago' Face In Trumpland
One of the most recognizable elements of Donald Trump's second term has been his inner circle's obsession with over-the-top cosmetic work — a phenomenon dubbed "Mar-a-Lago face." However, some offenders' cosmetic work has been significantly more eye-popping than others (and that's saying something).
Far and away, one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face has been Matt Gaetz, whose 2024 tune-up was so noticeable people began comparing him to the villain of "Sleepy Town," Robbie Rotten. Of course, Gaetz did a partial disappearing act from Trumpland after pulling out of his attorney general hearings and resigning from Congress (this, because of the scandal surrounding a sexual misconduct investigation against him), and roughly 18 months after his infamous Republican National Convention appearance, it seemed as though much of his filler had melted away. Nevertheless, those Spock brows are tough to forget, and he'll forever remain one of the poster children for MAGA's penchant for plastic surgery.
Kristi Noem is the queen of Mar-a-Lago face
Matt Gaetz may be the poster child for Mar-a-Lago face, but there can be no question that Kristi Noem is the queen of MAGA makeovers. In fact, many have gone as far as saying Noem's transformation is the mold for Mar-a-Lago-approved cosmetic work.
The Secretary of Homeland Security has never made a secret of the fact that she's into glam, having been a pageant girl in her younger days. However, there's also no question that Noem looks like a different person after her transformation. Between the always-on false lashes, the super long hair extensions, and face fillers, Noem has been accused of being a caricature of traditional gender beauty ideals.
Sylvester Stallone hasn't been immune to Mar-a-Lago face
Sylvester Stallone is on a nickname basis with Donald Trump (ICYMI, he thinks of the president as George Washington 2.0), so it's just as well that his features are Mar-a-Lago ready. In fact, when Stallone was recognized by Trump at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, he certainly fit in with the rest of the crowd, sporting some very noticeable facial fillers. Stallone's eyebrows were also sky-high, and kind of brought to mind Matt Gaetz's past faux pas. Of course, Stallone has dabbled in cosmetic procedures in the past, so maybe MAGA isn't totally to blame.
Karoline Leavitt's pout is newsworthy
Next up, Karoline Leavitt, whose Mar-a-Lago lips made the news several times during her first year as Donald Trump's press secretary. For one, there was the time Trump made a creepy comment about Leavitt's pout, gushing that they had made her "A star." "It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," he told Newsmax. Ew.
Unfortunately, Leavitt's lips became a talking point at the end of 2025 as well, when Vanity Fair published a very unflattering close-up of Leavitt that highlighted dots many believed were filler points. Others mused that they could have been from a lip blush tattoo. Either way, it was something.
Jeanine Pirro could pass for a pageant contestant
Jeanine Pirro has always loved glam, and she's long tapped into the Mar-a-Lago face trend as well. However, even we did a double take when she arrived at 48th The Kennedy Center Honors. While Pirro's history with plastic surgery began before she joined Donald Trump's administration, the judge and former Fox News personality looked almost unrecognizable on the red carpet, and could even pass for a pageant contestant. We'll chalk that up to makeup, because just a few days prior she hadn't looked quite so different. But talk about a MAGA-appropriate lewk.
Laura Loomer looks like a cartoon
We've said in the past that Laura Loomer looked completely different pre-plastic surgery, and it seems she's kept her habit of tweaking her appearance up. At a 2025 Pentagon press briefing, Loomer's lips were noticeably filled to the max, but she also seemed to have done something to her face more generally, because there was nary a pore in sight.
Unfortunately for Loomer, Mar-a-Lago's owner Donald Trump is said not to be a fan of her love of plastic surgery. In fact, The Atlantic reported that it was her penchant for personal improvement that got her axed from his 2024 campaign. Oh, the irony.
Lara Trump has undergone quite the transformation, too
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and Fox News personality Lara Trump has also been accused of Mar-a-Lago face, and considering her transformation over the years, it's not hard to see why. Between a much-fuller pout and what many have said looks like too much work done on her eyes, Eric Trump's wife certainly fits in with the Mar-a-Lago crew — and we guess at least she's made a decent enough ROI. After all, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, one cosmetic dermatologist mused that her makeover could have cost as much as $120,000.
Pete Hegseth is said to be a big Botox fan
Speaking to Daily Mail, an insider claimed that Pete Hegseth's appointment as the Secretary of War had made him ridiculously conceited, and that his obsession with his image had prompted him to get Botox. It's worth noting that sources also told the outlet Hegseth had a makeup studio set up at the Pentagon, so a few injectables are hardly that surprising. The real question is, is Hegseth's shiny skin thanks to the 'Tox, or makeup? TBH, we don't doubt he's a fan of both.
Alina Habba has had quite the glow-up
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Alina Habba has gone the Mar-a-Lago face route. After all, she's long been a fixture at the club (as well as Trump's other golf clubs, like the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where she was alleged to have tricked a server into an illegal NDA). Even so, then-and-now pics of Donald Trump's flashy former attorney are a staggering sight to see. These days, she's scarcely seen sans her thicker brows, fuller lips and thick mane. She's also sporting a less gummy smile, so it's possible she's had a lip flip.
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to have toned things down (kinda)
For a long time, Kimberly Guilfoyle was one of the faces of, well, Mar-a-Lago face. However, she seems to have toned it down somewhat since splitting from Donald Trump Jr. and being named the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. In fact, similar to Matt Gaetz, it's almost seemed as though some of Guilfoyle's filler has melted away. What's more, when she posed for Grace Magazine, she looked a whole lot like she had in her younger years. We guess it figures. After all, Guilfoyle may still be MAGA, but Mar-a-Lago is just out of commuting distance from her new digs in the Greek capital.