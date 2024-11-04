'Disgusted': Laura Loomer's Plastic Surgery Obsession Reportedly Gave Trump The Ick

Laura Loomer's relationship with Donald Trump reportedly took a turn for the worse thanks in part to her plastic surgery. The one-time president caused a stir when he invited the right-wing provocateur to a 9/11 memorial in September, where she watched as Trump posed for photos with New York City firefighters. Around that same time, a photoshopped photo that poked fun at Loomer's plastic surgery transformation went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Even though that snap was altered, people had been trolling Loomer online for years over how much her face had changed thanks to surgeries. Apparently, Trump was bothered by how much Loomer had gone under the knife.

An in-depth feature article from The Atlantic took a look inside the last days of Trump's presidential campaign before the election, and his interaction with Loomer on 9/11 was covered. According to insiders who spoke to the outlet, Trump aides showed him inflammatory posts Loomer had made in the past — with multiple tweets that could be described as racist. Apparently, the former president was not thrilled to see the racist remarks posted by Loomer, but he was especially upset after seeing photos that showed how she had undergone a lot of plastic surgery. The Atlantic described Trump as being "disgusted" by the transformation.

In the past, Loomer has been forthright about her cosmetic procedures. Before undergoing rhinoplasty in July 2017, she announced the news online. "I am so excited for my nose job!! How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing," Loomer posted to Instagram at the time (via Forward). At first, Trump seemed unbothered by Loomer's makeover, as the pair were seen cozying up at an event, which sparked rumors about their relationship.