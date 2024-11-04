'Disgusted': Laura Loomer's Plastic Surgery Obsession Reportedly Gave Trump The Ick
Laura Loomer's relationship with Donald Trump reportedly took a turn for the worse thanks in part to her plastic surgery. The one-time president caused a stir when he invited the right-wing provocateur to a 9/11 memorial in September, where she watched as Trump posed for photos with New York City firefighters. Around that same time, a photoshopped photo that poked fun at Loomer's plastic surgery transformation went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Even though that snap was altered, people had been trolling Loomer online for years over how much her face had changed thanks to surgeries. Apparently, Trump was bothered by how much Loomer had gone under the knife.
An in-depth feature article from The Atlantic took a look inside the last days of Trump's presidential campaign before the election, and his interaction with Loomer on 9/11 was covered. According to insiders who spoke to the outlet, Trump aides showed him inflammatory posts Loomer had made in the past — with multiple tweets that could be described as racist. Apparently, the former president was not thrilled to see the racist remarks posted by Loomer, but he was especially upset after seeing photos that showed how she had undergone a lot of plastic surgery. The Atlantic described Trump as being "disgusted" by the transformation.
In the past, Loomer has been forthright about her cosmetic procedures. Before undergoing rhinoplasty in July 2017, she announced the news online. "I am so excited for my nose job!! How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing," Loomer posted to Instagram at the time (via Forward). At first, Trump seemed unbothered by Loomer's makeover, as the pair were seen cozying up at an event, which sparked rumors about their relationship.
Laura Loomer files a lawsuit over cheating rumors
Right after the 9/11 memorial backlash, footage of Donald Trump with his arm firmly around Laura Loomer's waist as the pair posed for photos went viral. People online wondered why Melania Trump was not on the campaign trail while Donald cozied up to Loomer. Shortly after, Bill Maher took a shot at the relationship between Trump and the Rumble media member. "She's 31, looks like his type," he said on "Real Time with Bill Maher" in September. Then Maher brought up a past segment titled "Who's Trump F***ing?" and suggested it could be the far-right political pundit. "He's been a dog for too long, and it's not Melania ... I think it might be Laura Loomer," Maher added.
As footage of Maher's Trump cheating rant went viral, Loomer responded with outrage on X, saying that she may file a defamation lawsuit against the comedian. The following month, Loomer did just that. "Ms. Loomer has never engaged in sexual relations with President Donald Trump. There is not a shred of credible reporting or evidence suggesting otherwise," court documents from her lawsuit claimed, per Deadline.
Despite the swirling cheating rumors — or perhaps in defiance of them — Loomer shared an intimate photo of her and Trump to X on October 23. The snap showed Loomer sharing an embrace with the presidential hopeful. Perhaps looking to create outrage, or just garner attention, Loomer also included a tasteless caption alongside the image. "Enjoy this pic of me hugging Hitler," she wrote.